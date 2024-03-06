Mount Pulaski Community Unified School District 23 Deploys ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

Illinois District Adopts Proactive Solution to Protect Students and Staff Against Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been adopted by Mount Pulaski Community Unified School District 23 (CUSD #23) of Logan County, Illinois. The solution has been deployed at both Mount Pulaski High School (MPHS) and Mount Pulaski Grade School (MPGS).

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

The district is located in the quaint farm town of Mount Pulaski and also serves the cities of Chestnut, Cornland, Elkhart, and Lake Fork. It educates 500+ students annually and staffs approximately 100 employees. Mount Pulaski CUSD #23 follows the I Love U Guys Foundation Standard Response Protocol (SRP) as a guideline for crisis response and has added ZeroEyes to its multilayered range of security measures implemented to defend against gun-related violence.

"In our close-knit town, we are committed to taking every possible measure to ensure that our citizens are safe," said Fred Lamkey, superintendent of Mount Pulaski CUSD #23. "The deployment of ZeroEyes, along with our other security measures, should give students, staff, and administration peace of mind throughout the school year."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software is now layered on existing digital security cameras at both of Mount Pulaski's school campuses. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to the community police department and school resource officer in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Mount Pulaski CUSD #23's forward-thinking approach to ensure the safety of its students and staff is truly admirable," said Mike Lahiff, CEO, and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By deploying ZeroEyes' technology, the district has showcased a dedication to creating a secure yet welcoming learning environment."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes