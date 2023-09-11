Mount Sinai Medical Center Opens New Eldercare Facility in Hialeah

Grand opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 12

HIALEAH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center , a highly regarded leader in medical advancements, is expanding its Hialeah location with the addition of an Eldercare Center. The new facility is located at the Mount Sinai Hialeah Emergency Center and Specialty Care, 6050 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah. A grand opening with ribbon cutting ceremony is slated for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Guests may tour the facility, speak with Mount Sinai representatives, and enjoy refreshments and live entertainment.

"As the elderly population grows in South Florida, we are proud to expand our best-in-class services and further our commitment to providing high-quality care with these new offerings for our most vulnerable population," said Gino R. Santorio, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center. "Our new Eldercare Center connects our vital and comprehensive services to those who need it, enabling them to lead healthy and independent lives. The Center also brings our experts and programs closer to individuals residing in the surrounding area, allowing them to save on travel and time."

The Eldercare Center is a licensed CMS PACE program, which is a nationally recognized comprehensive health care model with a focus on helping older individuals delay or avoid entry to nursing facilities. The 12,000 sq. ft. space offers access to expert and wide-ranging care including medical, social, nutritional, rehabilitation, and support services. Individuals may receive primary and specialty care all in the same building.

The Center also features a light and bright recreation center that boasts various activities for elders. The inclusive facility also serves breakfast and hot lunch, offers physical and occupational therapy with the latest equipment, exam rooms, and more all in the newest health care facility in Miami-Dade County.

MOUNT SINAI ELDERCARE SERVICES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Primary and specialty medical care

Adult day care

Rehabilitation and therapy services

Coordination and delivery of medications

Diagnostic tests (laboratory and imaging)

Nutritional counseling and meals

Home care services

Transportation with Eldercare's comprehensive benefits and features

Participants can have confidence in knowing they have access to expert and wide-ranging care for all their needs. To learn more about how to quality and much more, contact Mount Sinai Eldercare Enrollment at 786.384.5560 or [email protected].

The new Eldercare Center is situated at the Mount Sinai Hialeah Emergency Center and Specialty Care located just south of the West 68th St. exit on the Palmetto Expressway (SR 826). The emergency center operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the specialty care medical offices are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

To view a video about this new program, please click here.

To learn more, please visit: PACE - Mount Sinai Medical Center (msmc.com).

Media Contact:

Erica Corsano

[email protected]

617.510.1825

