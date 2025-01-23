Mount St. Joseph University Expands Student Mental Health Support

Top catholic university in the US today joins Uwill to further bolster mental health offering

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Saint Joseph University has announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to enhance and expand the college's existing counseling capabilities. Uwill's proprietary technology facilitates immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences. For students dealing with a mental health crisis, Uwill provides a direct connection to a licensed therapist trained in trauma for immediate support.

"It is important we provide our students with the tools to enable their success during their college experience and beyond," said Jaimi Cabrera, Director, Wellness Center at Mount Saint Joseph University. "Our partnership with Uwill ensures our students have access to the mental health and wellness support they need in their academic and personal experiences to persevere and succeed."

Recent survey data shows that while 70% of college students have been facing mental health challenges since starting college, only 37% of these students actively sought out mental health support, citing social stigma, cost concerns, and other uncertainties as reasons for this behavior.

Mount Saint Joseph is one of nearly 50 religious schools to have partnered with Uwill in offering students mental health support during a time of increased mental health difficulties across the country.

"When supporting the mental health of students, it is critical to provide options that meet a wide variety of needs and backgrounds to ensure all students are able to find a provider that they can relate to," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Supporting Mount Saint Joseph students with providers that can relate to their experience is one of many ways Uwill aspires to close the mental health gap."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 3 million students from all 50 states at institutions including Baylor University, Randolph-Macon College, Sacred Heart University, and Michigan State University.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, and the 27th fastest growing private company in the nation according to the Inc. 5000. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 400 institutions, including Princeton University, the Ohio State University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

About Mount Saint Joseph University: Here at the Mount, we mean it when we say it's about something much bigger than any of us. Grounded in the vision of its founders, the Sisters of Charity, an MSJ education is based on an interdisciplinary liberal arts and professional curricula emphasizing values, integrity and social responsibility. We consistently live a culture of ethics and service in everything we do, and we are here to help serve your personal journey in an interconnected world. For more information, visit msj.edu .

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc