Mountain Commerce Bank Lands At #47 on American Banker Magazine's Annual List of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OCTQX: MCBI) announced today that—for the third consecutive year—its subsidiary, Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), earned a place among the top 200 publicly traded community banks in the United States as determined by American Banker magazine. The annual ranking is for community banks and thrifts with less than $2 billion in assets and was released with the magazine's May 2021 issue.

The ranking—based on a three-year average of each bank's return on average equity (ROAE)—placed MCB at #47. The honor recognizes the community bank as one of only four Tennessee-based banks to make the grade and secures MCB the only spot of any in East Tennessee. Over the last three years, MCB's ROAE averaged 13.19%.

"ROAE is a financial metric that measures profitability performance in relation to average shareholders' equity," said William E. (Bill) Edwards III, the bank's president and chief executive officer. "It is indicative of the focus we place on delivering a strong, consistent return to our shareholders."

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is state-chartered financial institution that traces its history over a century and is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, serving East Tennessee through five branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville, and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small- and medium-sized businesses and high net-worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

As of March 31, 2021, MCB had $1.15 billion in total assets and $107.3 million in total shareholders' equity.

