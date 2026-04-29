Mountain Life Insurance Company Launches Its Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity (MYGA) Products Through Hexure's FireLight Platform

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Life Insurance Company (MLIC), a fast-growing provider of life and annuity products across the United States, announced the successful launch of its Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity (MYGA) products on Hexure's FireLight platform. The launch includes MLIC's Secure Summit and Alpine Horizon product lines, offering guaranteed terms of 2-10 years. These products are now available in twenty four states and feature market-leading crediting rates, policy terms and commissions.

By launching these products on Hexure's platform, MLIC has streamlined annuity sales and ensured fast, easy access for advisors. This implementation delivers a simplified experience that improves efficiency, accelerates growth, and makes doing business with Mountain Life easier than ever.

"Having the premium e-application in the industry available to our agents will only enhance the user-friendly experience that we deliver for our agents," said MLIC President Jeff Breeze. "Additionally, Hexure's extensive distribution network was key to expanding MLIC's product reach to ensure our annuities are available to a broad audience as we focus on growth."

"We're excited to partner with Mountain Life Insurance Company to bring their MYGA products to market through the Hexure platform," said Jaci Miller, Chief Sales Officer, Hexure. "Our technology is designed to simplify complex processes, accelerate transactions, and expand carrier and distribution connections and opportunities. By equipping advisors with faster, more efficient tools, we help carriers like Mountain Life deliver competitive products to a broader audience."

To learn about MLIC's products, visit www.mountainlife.com or email [email protected].

MLIC plans to introduce additional FIA and MYGA annuity products on Hexure's platform in 2026.

About Hexure

Hexure is the trusted leader in digital and AI-powered sales solutions for insurance, financial services, and wealth management. We help carriers and distributors transform how they sell and service products with technology that accelerates submissions, speeds time to market, and delivers fully digital, compliant workflows. Our solutions improve accuracy, eliminate paper processes, and drive revenue growth. With proven expertise and a commitment to innovation, Hexure's integrated AI-driven capabilities deliver smarter experiences and greater efficiency, helping carriers and distributors stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

About Mountain Life Insurance

Established in 1972, Mountain Life remains committed to serving its policyholders from its Home Office in Lexington, Kentucky. The company offers life insurance and annuity policies across 24 states. With a reputation for customer service for over 50 years, Mountain Life is dedicated to creating value for its policy holders through operational excellence, strategic investments, and sustainable business practices. Mountain Life Insurance Company serves policy owners through independent insurance agents and carriers in AL, AR, AZ, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, RI, TN, TX, and UT.

SOURCE Mountain Life Insurance Company