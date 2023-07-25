Mountain Lodge Telluride Taps Tambourine for Seasonal Storytelling

"Because we offer our guests two completely different experiences depending on the time of year, we faced the question of which website experience to lead with," said Sam Barnes, Director of Marketing and Sales, Mountain Lodge Telluride.

Tambourine, known for its unique and custom website designs, developed a way for travelers to select their own experience.

"We determined the best way to design Mountain Lodge Telluride's website was to allow users to tell us which experience they'd prefer. We created a switch for the user to toggle between summer and winter storylines, with the default experience programmed to automatically shift to match the appropriate season," said Christian Triana, Art Director, Tambourine.

"Tambourine introduced a powerful way to allow website visitors to choose the story they want to see," said Barnes. "The design simultaneously enhances the user experience and tells a more complete story of the property experience. For instance, when website visitors toggle from winter to summer, design elements and imagery shift from a winter theme to a summer theme. In addition, seasonal specific content shifts as well, such as the offers and promotions, to give visitors a more relevant and personalized experience."

The marketing firm continues to story-tell for the Mountain Lodge Telluride through ongoing organic social media management and paid media for the property's leisure and food and beverage campaigns.

About Mountain Lodge Telluride

The Mountain Lodge Telluride is a slope-side sanctuary set against the San Juan Mountain range located within a peaceful Mountain Village, just a scenic gondola ride from downtown Telluride's shops, restaurants, and lively streets. The full-service resort offers modern and handsomely appointed accommodations, F&B, and ski-in/ski-out access.

About Tambourine

Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels , resorts, and destinations worldwide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

SOURCE Tambourine