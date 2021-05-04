Mountain View, CA family practitioner now offering patients the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Joyce Tatelman, MD a family physician with a practice in Mountain View, CA, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that gives patients greater convenience, service, and connectivity.

Dr. Tatelman chose the Hybrid Choice program by CCP because it allows her to provide concierge-level service and support to members, while also maintaining her traditional practice. Unlike a full model concierge program, no patients are dismissed from her practice. The Hybrid Choice program is offered as an option for those patients who want the added convenience, enhanced support and additional time that comes with membership medicine.

"My patients lead busy lives, and the pandemic has made healthcare more complicated than ever," says Tatelman. "They need on-demand support for themselves and their families, but they want it from me, not from an urgent care clinic. Now, through the Hybrid Choice program, I can offer that high-level of convenience and connectivity. Patients can call or email me, or come in promptly for an on-time appointment. And, I still see my traditional patients, too. This is a great program because it works for everyone."

CCP's Hybrid Choice program was developed almost 20 years ago as a solution to the high-volume pressure put on physicians and medical practices. Patients wanted more time, convenience and service from the doctor they trusted, and physicians needed to find a way to provide that support, without turning away patients or suffering financially. The Hybrid Choice became the solution because it put control back in the hands of patients. They decide the service level that works for them. Physicians continue to accept insurance plans and referral networks remain intact. Their limited-membership program gives them flexibility, more time with patients, and a much-needed new revenue source.

Specific program benefits include : same-day/next-day appointments that are scheduled for longer and start right on time; easy ways to connect with Dr. Tatelman, even after hours or on weekends; enhanced coordination with other healthcare providers, specialists and even El Camino hospitalists; a greater emphasis on preventive wellness, including access to the Cleveland Heart Lab's exclusive "4myheart" program, and complimentary membership for young-adult children of members.

"This program gives my patients choices, and that is what's most important," says Tatelman. "Anything that helps my patients feel more confident and secure in their healthcare during this difficult time is something that I want to offer."

For more information on Dr. Tatelman's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected]

About Dr. Joyce Tatelman

Dr. Joyce Tatelman is a primary care doctor and board-certified family physician who practices in Mountain View, CA. Dr. Tatelman completed her undergraduate education at Harvard University and earned her medical degree from McGill University Faculty of Medicine in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She completed her residency in family medicine at Saint Mary's Hospital followed by a fellowship in geriatrics at Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital, both affiliated with McGill University.

Dr. Tatelman moved from Canada to California in 1997 and has since been practicing in Silicon Valley. She offers a spectrum of adolescent, adult, and geriatric care services. In addition to providing primary care services for acute illness and the management of chronic disease, Dr. Tatelman offers annual physicals, routine Pap smears, and immigration physicals for adjustment of status. She is open to all types of alternative medicine as well.

As a dedicated and caring physician, Dr. Tatelman enjoys developing long-term relationships with her patients and their families in order to provide them with the best quality service. In addition to English, Dr. Tatelman is comfortable communicating with French- and Spanish-speaking patients.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md .

