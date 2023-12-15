Mouthwatering New Addition: Le-Vel Announces MYFRESH Meals, Nationwide Farm-To-Table Meal Delivery

News provided by

Le-Vel Brands

15 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Global nutrition company announces groundbreaking new health & wellness category launching January 2024

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel, a global leader in nutrition & wellness products, is embarking on a new journey featuring their latest offering & category, MYFRESH Meals. Set to debut in January 2024, this groundbreaking innovation will revolutionize the way individuals approach nutrition with a nationwide premium meal delivery service.

Le-Vel announces MYFRESH Meals - fresh never frozen, farm-to-table nationwide meal delivery service launching January 2024
MYFRESH Meals by Le-Vel will offer a health-conscious, delicious culinary experience with a specific focus on tasty, fresh, and convenient heat & eat meals. Eliminating the need for shopping & chopping, MYFRESH Meals will provide a hassle-free solution to individuals seeking nutritious meals without compromising on flavor.

MYFRESH Meals emphasizes Le-Vel's commitment to offering a holistic approach in the health & wellness industry. MYFRESH Meals will focus on delivering fresh, never frozen, farm-to-table meals, featuring locally sourced ingredients, free of hormones, no added sugars and no preservatives. This new addition will also help save customers money & time.

"After 11 years of selling one of the most successful product lines of all time, the THRIVE Experience, I'm thrilled to extend our brand with farm-to-table meals. This addition will not just be for our loyal customers, but also for those discovering our brand and all it has to offer. The synergy between our premium health & wellness products and MYFRESH Meals creates the ideal equation for optimal wellbeing." - Le-Vel Founder & CEO, Jason Camper

With the addition of MYFRESH Meals, Le-Vel aims to redefine the relationship between individuals & food, providing convenient, healthy meals for those seeking balance between a busy lifestyle & optimal wellness. In alignment with Le-Vel's mission of improving lives through premium quality nutritional products, MYFRESH Meals is Le-Vel's latest commitment to helping everyone THRIVE & live the life they deserve.

Each meal will take only 2-3 minutes to heat. Meal options will rotate weekly but some of the favorites include: Meatballs & Marinara on Parmy Pasta, Chimichurri Char-Grilly Chopped Steak, Shrimp with a Little Lemony Zip, Semi-Southwest Tangy Chicken Breast, Sirloin Steak-o with Sweet Potato, and Simmer Down & Savor the Carnitas. Customers will be able to select and customize their weekly meal subscription plan based on personal health goals & dietary restrictions.

Beta-Tester boxes have been shipped out to an exclusive group of Brand Promoters to try. Stay tuned for the official launch in January 2024.

For more information, go to: https://le-vel.com/lander/beta 

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

To learn more about Le-Vel, visit: www.le-vel.com

Le-Vel Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/le_velofficial/

Le-Vel Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LevelBrands

Media Contact: Chante' Sanders [email protected] 

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands

News Releases in Similar Topics

