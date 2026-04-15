Mouvex Enhances G-FLO Series Eccentric Disc Pumps with Higher Temperature Capability

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouvex, a brand of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a leading manufacturer of specialty pumps, today introduced an enhanced version of its G-FLO Series Eccentric Disc Pump that can handle fluids at temperatures up to 160°C (320°F). This upgrade makes the G-FLO Series an ideal solution for high-temperature chemical applications, including PVC additives, starch, resins, acrylic acids and more.

"The upgraded G-FLO Series is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation as we continue to evolve our pump technology to meet even the toughest processing demands," said Paul Cardon, Industry Product Manager of Mouvex. "By safely handling fluids up to 160°C, this enhanced pump opens the door to new, critical applications."

With advanced internal components and specific materials, the G-FLO Series now combines higher temperature tolerance with its proven operational efficiency.

The G-FLO Series features a seal-less design that delivers high suction vacuum and air compression on discharge, allowing it to self-prime and fully maximize product recovery. Its adjustable tangential inlet ports optimize fluid flow, while an advanced piston-locking mechanism streamlines maintenance without specialized tools. The pump's robust construction handles viscous fluids up to 10,000 cP and soft solids up to 20 mm. It delivers flow rates up to 50 m³/h (220 gpm) and maximum pressures of 10 bar (145 psi). Additionally, the G-FLO Series remains fully compliant with CE, ATEX and TA Luft standards.

"The G-FLO Series is already known for its outstanding reliability in chemical processing," said Cardon. "With its increased temperature capability, operators can now run high-temperature processes with even greater confidence and peace of mind."

Available in various sizes to meet chemical processing demands, the G-FLO Series supports product containment and operational safety at elevated temperatures, making it a versatile solution for high-value, high-temperature fluid transfer.

For more about Mouvex, please visit mouvex.com. Mouvex is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com.

About Mouvex:

Mouvex was incorporated in 1906 and is a leading manufacturer of positive displacement pumps, screw compressors and hydraulic coolers. Through a global network of distributors and original equipment manufacturers, Mouvex serves the following markets: refined fuels, oilfield, energy, food/sanitary, military, transport and chemical process. Backed by more than a century of experience and a commitment to product innovation and manufacturing quality, Mouvex provides its customers with cutting-edge solutions and unrivaled application support no matter where in the world they need it. Mouvex is a brand of PSG, a Dover company. To learn more about Mouvex, please visit mouvex.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque, All-Flo, Almatec, Blackmer, Cryo-Mach, Ebsray, em-tec, Griswold, Hydro, ipp, Malema, Mouvex, Neptune, PSG Biotech, Quantex, Quattroflow, and Wilden. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover