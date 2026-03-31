MOVA Launches Smart Ring H1 and Smart Glasses S1, Defining a New Wearable AI Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its expansion into multi-category smart devices, global premium brand MOVA today unveiled its next-generation wearable ecosystem at a global launch event, introducing the MOVA Smart Ring H1 and Smart Glasses S1. Marking a major step beyond traditional wearable devices, the launch signals MOVA smart wearable vision of seamless, human-centric interaction where sensing, perception, and response converge into one unified experience.

At the heart of the launch is a simple yet transformative idea: "The ring understands you. The glasses understand your world." Together, the Smart Ring and Smart Glasses create an invisible layer of intelligence that integrates health awareness with real-world interaction, redefining how users connect with both themselves and their surroundings.

From Devices to Ecosystem: A New Paradigm of Human-Tech Interaction

The debut of the Smart Ring H1 and Smart Glasses S1 represents MOVA smart wearable evolution from standalone hardware innovation to a synchronized wearable ecosystem. Built around the concept "Sense. See. Sync.", the system enables a natural, intuitive experience, eliminating the need for constant screen interaction, intrusive notifications, or conscious control.

The Smart Ring H1 serves as the sensing core of the ecosystem. With an ultra-thin 2.2mm design, it continuously captures multi-dimensional physiological signals, including body temperature trends, heart rate insights, and SpO2 levels. By analyzing subtle changes in real time, the ring provides proactive alerts shifting health management from reactive to predictive.

Complementing this, the Smart Glasses S1 function as the visual interface of the ecosystem, translating data and context into immediate, real-world feedback. Equipped with real-time translation across 77 languages, AI teleprompting, and AR navigation, the glasses enhance perception without disrupting natural interaction by keeping users focused, present, and informed.

Seamless Synchronization: When Technology Disappears

A defining moment during the launch event showcased the seamless synergy between the smart wearables. With a simple finger gesture on the ring, the glasses instantly respond delivering information directly into the user's field of view.

This interaction was encapsulated in MOVA smart wearable signature highlight: "77 Languages. One Gesture." In a live demo, a single swipe triggered real-time subtitle translation across multiple languages, enabling effortless cross-cultural communication in seconds.

This synchronized experience reflects MOVA smart wearable broader philosophy: technology should not demand attention, but instead respond intuitively becoming a natural extension of human behavior.

Designed for the Global, Connected Lifestyle

Targeting urban professionals, tech enthusiasts, and health-conscious users worldwide, MOVA's smart wearable ecosystem bridges the gap between personal wellness and productivity. By combining continuous biometric sensing with contextual AI assistance, the system supports users in navigating complex, fast-paced environments with ease and confidence.

From international meetings to everyday routines, the Smart Ring and Smart Glasses enable a "hands-free, eyes-up" lifestyle, where information flows seamlessly without disrupting real-world presence.

Towards an Invisible Future of Technology

With the launch of the Smart Ring H1 and Smart Glasses S1, MOVA wearable continues to expand its ecosystem vision extending from its smart home and hardware innovation into deeply personalized, always-on wearable intelligence.

This milestone marks not only the introduction of two new products, but also the beginning of a new interaction paradigm where devices no longer compete for attention, but quietly collaborate to enhance human capability.

As MOVA advances toward a fully connected ecosystem, the future it envisions is clear: technology that understands you, responds to you, and ultimately disappears into the rhythm of everyday life.

Availability

The MOVA Smart Ring H1 and Smart Glasses S1 are expected to be available globally in May 2026. Additional details on availability and pricing will be announced in the coming months.

About MOVA

MOVA is a Global Premium AI Smart Living Leader. We build AI-powered, intelligent ecosystems that blend cutting-edge technology with human warmth across our 6 key scenarios: Home Cleaning, Smart Outdoor, Personal Care, Kitchen Appliances, Pet Care, and Air Purifier. Our innovations transform houses into truly smart homes, fulfilling global families' aspirations for better living through premium, purpose-driven solutions. Premium, Innovative, and Stylish-we're creating a future where intelligence feels beautifully human.

SOURCE MOVA