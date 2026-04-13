Movantis Joins Circle Payments Network to Expand Real-Time Global Value Movement Across Latin America and Beyond

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Movantis, the unified financial infrastructure platform enabling global value movement across complex markets, announced today its participation in the Circle Payments Network (CPN), a coordination layer that enables cross-border stablecoin transactions operated by Circle Technology Services, LLC.

Through this integration, Movantis expands its global value movement network by enabling seamless, real-time cross-border payments across Latin America and other markets.

Movantis currently facilitates the movement of over $60 billion annually across global markets, supported by a network of more than 80,000 payout locations, 70+ money transfer operators (MTOs), and strong partnerships with leading retailers & financial institutions that operate across 130+ countries.

By connecting to CPN, Movantis strengthens its multi-rail infrastructure by incorporating stablecoin-based settlements, enabling enterprises to move value across borders with improved speed, transparency and reliability.

Movantis operates as both an Originating Financial Institution (OFI) in the United States of America as a licensed money transmitter, and a Beneficiary Financial Institution (BFI) in several Latin American countries through locally licensed entities. This enables bidirectional payment flows, allowing clients to initiate and receive stablecoin-based transactions across regions, with robust off-ramp capabilities in more than 10 Latin American countries.

"We're proud to join the Circle Payments Network and expand the real-time compliant payment capabilities we deliver to our clients" said Salvador Yañez, Chief Product Officer at Movantis. "This integration strengthens our financial infrastructure and enables always-on, bidirectional cross-borders payments flows across Latin America and beyond, helping businesses operate and scale with greater speed, confidence, and efficiency."

"Movantis' integration with Circle Payments Network supports stablecoin-powered payment flows between Latin America and global markets," said Irfan Ganchi, SVP of Product Management, Payments at Circle. "By operating as both an originating and beneficiary financial institution on CPN, Movantis enables bidirectional value movement and expands access to programmable payment infrastructure across key corridors."

How Movantis' clients benefit from the Circle Payments Network

The integration unlocks new capabilities for enterprises operating across global markets through the Movantis entities.

Cross-Border Payments: Enable real-time international money movement across stablecoin rails, allowing businesses to send and receive payments globally with improved settlement speed and liquidity management.

Enable real-time international money movement across rails, allowing businesses to send and receive payments globally with improved settlement speed and liquidity management. B2B and B2C Payments: Support faster and more cost-efficient payments to business partners and end consumers, including freelancers, wallet users, and gig workers, through high-volume disbursement capabilities and 24/7 payment availability.

Support faster and more cost-efficient payments to business partners and end consumers, including freelancers, users, and gig workers, through high-volume disbursement capabilities and 24/7 payment availability. Payroll and Workforce Payments: Enable global payroll and compensation distribution across currencies, ensuring seamless and timely payments for employees and gig workers regardless of location.

Enable global payroll and compensation distribution across currencies, ensuring seamless and timely payments for employees and gig workers regardless of location. Embedded Financial Services for Platforms: Support real-time wallet top-ups, card issuance through authorized regulated entities, instant disbursements, and stablecoin -powered financial services for fintech platforms, marketplaces, digital lenders, and other digital businesses.

These capabilities are delivered through Movantis' API-driven infrastructure, enabling enterprises to integrate financial services through licensed and authorized entities into their platforms while maintaining compliance, operational efficiency, and security.

"This partnership represents more than a new payment rail; it's a step toward redefining how global money movement operates," said Ronald Alvarenga, Chief Innovation Officer at Movantis. "We're building the foundation for modern money movement: one that is real-time, policy-driven, compliant by design, and globally interoperable."

About Movantis

Movantis is a unified financial infrastructure platform enabling global value movement across complex markets. Built on the foundation of Transnetwork LLC — incorporated in the United States in 2002 — and the integration of specialized companies, including Spectrum, Inswitch, and Appriza, as part of its strategic acquisition approach, the platform combines embedded capabilities with a strong regulatory compliance and licensing foundation across multiple markets. Movantis connects payments, FX, card issuing through licensed and authorized entities, wallet infrastructure, and traditional and digital financial rails into a unified system designed for cross-border and embedded operations. Through its infrastructure and a network of consumer-facing brands across Latin America, the entities of the Movantis brand bridge global financial ecosystems with local market access — enabling enterprises, fintech platforms, and partners to reach end users more efficiently across multiple markets. With a strong focus on Latin America and global connectivity, the entities of the Movantis brand enable companies to operate across complex ecosystems with speed, reliability, and scale. www.movantis.com.

About Circle Payments Network

Circle Technology Services, LLC (CTS) is the operator of Circle Payments Network (CPN) and offers products and services to financial institutions that participate in CPN to facilitate their CPN access and integration. CPN connects participating financial institutions around the world, with CTS serving as the technology service provider to participating financial institutions. While CTS does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable the global ecosystem of participating financial institutions to connect directly with each other, communicate securely, and settle directly with each other. CTS is not a party to transactions between participating financial institutions facilitated by CPN who use CPN to execute transactions at their own risk. Use of CPN is subject to the CPN Rules and the CPN Participation Agreement between CTS and a participating financial institution.

SOURCE Movantis