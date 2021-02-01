Move It This February To Planet Fitness - Join For $0 Enrollment, Then $10 A Month With No Commitment From Feb. 1 - 11

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to keep moving with a special offer to join for $0 enrollment, then $10 a month with no commitment from February 1 – 11. With February marking American Heart Month, Planet Fitness encourages everyone to make their health a priority this year, by getting active in a clean, safe and spacious environment. Find the nearest club or join online here.

Living a healthy lifestyle and staying active are two of the most important things you can do to maintain heart health and improve your personal well-being. The American Heart Association recommends working out at least two times per week, with a healthy routine incorporating strength and resistance training, endurance, balance and flexibility. This leads to increased bone and muscle strength, lower risk of injury and better quality of life.

"The past several months have been challenging for so many people, and it's important to remember to take care of yourself and make fitness a priority, set achievable goals and celebrate the small wins along the way," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "Focusing on your heart health and finding time to exercise will help you lead a healthier and more active lifestyle. We invite everyone into the Judgement Free Zone to safely return to your fitness routine and experience all the physical and mental health benefits of exercise."

Planet Fitness' top priority has always been keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see first-hand the enhanced safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

Touchless check-in (simply download the free Planet Fitness App, answer the COVID-19 wellness questions and scan your digital key tag to check in at the front desk)

A crowd meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check the club capacity in real-time before leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use – just look for the yellow flags throughout the floor

Social Fitnessing™ in which some cardio machines and equipment are marked out of use so members have ample space and separation for physical distancing

Masks are now required except while actively working out, unless local government restrictions or club-specific restrictions require them at all times, in all Planet Fitness locations

Employees receiving daily temperature checks and personal protective equipment, including having to wear a mask at all times

In addition, Planet Fitness' free App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

