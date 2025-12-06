Move Over Chanel and Patek: 18K Gold Edition of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Just Entered the Luxury Collector Market

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a quiet November debut that immediately caught the attention of luxury collectors, TWAS is officially releasing the 18K Gold Edition of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas — a modern heirloom created for those who believe the holidays should still feel magical.

The First Edition – First Print, limited to just 200 copies worldwide and each signed and numbered by the artist, transforms one of the world's most nostalgic stories into a true luxury treasure. Every detail has been reimagined through the lens of craftsmanship: specially created gold and silver foils, 18K gold hand-gilded edges, and a handcrafted presentation box designed to showcase and protect the edition for generations. Nothing is accidental — every choice is warm, intentional, and rooted in traditions of artistry that are becoming increasingly rare.

At TWAS, the philosophy is simple: we create more than luxury — we awaken wonder. Each heirloom is designed to bring people back to the feeling they had as children when the holidays felt spellbinding. TWAS draws inspiration from places where old-world artistry is still alive — the silk embroidery houses of Suzhou, China, where Tang dynasty techniques flourish; London's Royal School of Needlework, where garments for the British royal family are stitched by hand; and studios in New England, where artisans apply 18K gold directly to the pages of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The launch also marks the beginning of a much larger vision. TWAS is building a new category of holiday luxury—pieces meant to be cherished, displayed, and passed down. In development are collaborations with world-renowned artists, and the brand's most ambitious creation yet: the world's first million-dollar tree skirt, designed as the centerpiece of a future line of couture holiday décor.

Each 18K Gold Edition includes a certificate of authenticity, a hand-numbered imprint, and priority access to upcoming TWAS releases.

Every TWAS creation carries an enduring message: you never outgrew the magic — you simply needed a way back to it.

The edition is available now by private inquiry. With extremely limited production, allocations are expected to move quickly.

For high-resolution images, press materials, and a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry in action, visit the Press Room at twas.art.

Press Contact:

Lauren Raiken

Director

TWAS | San Diego, CA

630-740-3847

www.twas.art

SOURCE Twas