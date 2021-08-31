Move Over Halloween! Home Furnishings Retailer Ballard Designs Reveals Subtle New Colors for Harvest Décor in 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs announces Halloween and Fall décor updates for a gorgeous decorator difference. The omnichannel retailer, original home furniture and décor, introduces stylish new alternatives to traditional black and orange décor, redefining the look and feel of decorated homes in the upcoming season . . . just in time for "Chic-o-ween."

Blue is the new orange

Harvest decor is subtle in blues this season with new Ballard Designs faux gourds and pumpkins. Chic transformation of the fall front door decor wreath as Eucalyptus leaves bow to the earthy subtle color trends for 2021 at Ballard.

With their decorative pumpkins and gourds, Ballard Designs makes blue the new orange in harvest décor. Ballard's Faux Autumn Gourds are hand finished in shades of soft green, ombre yellow and of course, Cinderella blue. The brand's magical mix of unexpected color creates a farm-fresh, outdoor feel to indoor décor from early fall through the holidays.

Ballard has a fresh take on dried autumn décor

Forget the scary skulls and wicked witches for Halloween decorating. This year, Ballard keeps it calm and pretty with subtle touches like a bunch of preserved sweet huck. Short for "huckleberry," sweet huck branches tucked into a favorite vase add instant fall texture and moody color – think witch's broom with graphic designer punch.

New wreaths to love all season long

For 2021, Ballard is re-imagining fall décor for the door and mantel too, retiring the typical fruit and flower wreath for something soft and refreshingly different. Their Faux Eucalyptus Leaf Wreath is handmade with petite leaves glowing with warm autumnal hues of plum, russet, and forest green. For those who've never been a fan of harvest wreaths, this one could change their mind and decor look for seasons to come.

Welcoming Fall with Warmth & Texture

As the weather cools, Ballard designers are turning on the warmth with natural textures. A nested set of Braided Baskets add a welcome touch of harvest charm to busy spaces like the family room, kids' rooms, and laundry room. Rustic handwoven shapes and easy organization are perfect for the light, livable look and nurturing feel we're all craving for our homes right now.

