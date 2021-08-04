GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nissin Foods , the inventor of Cup Noodles, officially kicked off pumpkin spice season in the most unexpected but tasty way: with pumpkin spice-flavored noodles. The new, limited-edition Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice flavor invites lovers - and haters - of the inescapable fall flavor to try the newest cup on the block when it exclusively hits Walmart shelves nationwide in late October.

Move Over Lattes, Cup Noodles® Pumpkin Spice Is Joining The Flavor Craze. There’s A Hot New Cup On The Block For The More Than 50 Percent Of Pumpkin Spice-obsessed Gen Z.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Cup Noodles is serious about taking pumpkin spice in-a-cup to the next level by going head-to-head with the latte that kicked off the seasonal flavor craze. According to a nationwide survey1, pumpkin spice is definitely not dead. In fact, more than 50 percent of Gen Z respondents are obsessed with all things pumpkin spice. What's more - 60 percent say that pumpkin spice is their fall jam, while an ultra-devoted 10 percent crave the flavor year-round.

"After 50 years of noodle innovation, what better time to release our most unexpected flavor to date with pumpkin spice, and trust me it really is that good," said Jaclyn Park, Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "Product innovation is at the core of the Cup Noodles brand and we are excited to launch our first-ever limited-edition flavor that is sure to cause a stir. You just have to try it!"

Unlike the original Cup Noodles, this fall-inspired creation is saucy, not soup-based. Made with a special pumpkin seasoning that's the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced, these saucy noodles are ready with just a splash of water and four minutes in the microwave. For the full pumpkin spice experience, top it with whipped cream for the quickest, tastiest and most outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience you never knew you needed!

To taste it yourself, visit nissinfoods.com to locate your nearest Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice when it hits Walmart shelves late October.

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1970, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, Cup Noodles was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™, Hot & Spicy Fire Wok, and RAOH®. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality.

SOURCE Nissin Foods

Related Links

http://www.nissinfoods.com

