Move Over Monday Morning and Meet Your New Breakfast Bestie...$1 Honey Buddy

WHAT:

Monday mornings are the unhappiest time of the week, so Wendy's® is waking fans up with a breakfast deal to sweeten the A.M. Fans can score a Honey Buddy for just $1 with any purchase* with the offer in the Wendy's app during breakfast hours, every week through September 30 to beat Monday "Unhappy Hour." What's a Honey Buddy? Your new breakfast bestie, that's who. Wendy's is serving up a fresh name and deal for the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit – share the burden of Mondays with the fan-favorite breakfast sandwich.

The Honey Buddy starts with a perfectly fluffy buttermilk biscuit topped with breaded all-white meat chicken and a sweet and creamy maple honey butter. The beloved breakfast sandwich is a harmonious balance of savory and sweet in every bite.

WHERE & WHEN:

The offer is available exclusively in the Wendy's app, and you can enjoy a $1 Honey Buddy with any purchase during breakfast hours every week from now through Monday, September 30.

HOW:

Fans can find the $1 Honey Buddy with purchase deal exclusively in the Wendy's app through September 30, refreshing every week! Simply log into the Wendy's app or create an online account at Wendys.com, and select the "$1 breakfast sandwich with any purchase" deal in the "offers" section and add a Honey Buddy and another item in your cart. That's it! Customers can use the deal on a mobile order, or at any participating Wendy's restaurant nationwide by scanning the in-app offer.

WHY:

"Mondays are hard, and Wendy's Honey Buddy has been a fan-favorite on our craveable breakfast lineup since 2020," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Now, fans don't need to brave Monday morning alone, because Wendy's Honey Buddy is available at an unbeatable value."

As fans crave quality and value in the mornings, Wendy's is dropping a $1 deal just in time to start your mornings at Wendy's. See you in the A.M.!

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef,** freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

