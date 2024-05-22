Move Over, Sidekicks: The Main Character 5-hour ENERGY® Shot Is Here To Make This Summer All About YOU

The new Watermelon Chili Lime flavor is co-created with influencer, author and queen of Main Character Energy, Jamie Varon.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a reason "Main Character Energy" has 46M posts on TikTok and counting: Nobody wants to simply steal the spotlight — they want to steal the whole damn show. Enter Main Character 5-hour ENERGY® shots, ready to match your vibe and make you the center of summer. By taking your shot (literally), you'll have all the feelings of energy you need for the energy you put out into the world. And with an electrifying swicy Watermelon Chili Lime taste, the sun won't be the only thing bringing the heat.

Main Character 5-hour ENERGY® shots, ready to match your vibe and make you the center of summer.

With vitamins, nutrients, and as much caffeine as 12 ounces of the leading premium coffee, a 5-hour ENERGY® shot fuels your whole vibe. And with zero sugar and zero BS, Main Character 5-hour ENERGY® gives you zero reasons not to bring it to every room, every Friday, and every moment of the summer.

"I'm all about shooting your shot and going after everything you want in life," said Jamie Varon, author of 2023's bestselling Main Character Energy. "I'm so excited to be partnering with the 5-hour ENERGY® brand, because nothing should ever stop you from being unapologetically yourself."

The Main Character 5-hour ENERGY® Shot is taking center stage in a big way. The limited release will happen over four weeks, officially launching May 22 on Varon's Instagram page and building "I need to have it" excitement with every drop. Main Character 5-hour ENERGY® is now for sale online while supplies last in a two-pack for $8.00. Because we know, as a true Main Character, you deserve an exclusive taste.

The product will also be taking over social and encouraging everyone show off their own Main Character Energy throughout the summer. Just don't forget to tag @5HourEnergy. On the beach, at the office, in the gym — in case it wasn't clear enough, Main Character Energy waits for no one.

"We're thrilled to be the first energy brand to create a new flavor that captures an entire energy aesthetic," added Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY®. "We're making an exciting shift from taking 5-hour ENERGY® from how long you can be fueled to who you are when fueled. Main Character Energy is the perfect way to bring consumers right into the action and give them the fuel they need to authentically be themselves."

Energy is everything. But with Main Character 5-hour ENERGY®, it's even more — it's a confidence boost in a bottle. Drink it in seconds, feel it in minutes, vibe for hours. After all, it's your world — we're just living in it.

