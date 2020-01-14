Movie Screening to Celebrate National School Choice Week

CHARLESTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Miss Virginia," a movie drama starring award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, will tell the story of school choice on a personal level at LaBelle Theater. The movie screening will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

"Miss Virginia," the critically acclaimed Moving Picture Institute Original feature film starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Modine, Vanessa Williams, and Niles Fitch, is inspired by the true story of Virginia Walden Ford. A struggling single mother, she was losing her teenage son to the rough streets of Washington, DC. Unwilling to see him drop out and deal drugs, she puts him in a private school. But when she can't afford tuition, she launches a movement to change the system that is destroying him and thousands like him.

Ford herself will be in attendance at the screening and will answer questions about her experience as a parent advocate for school choice.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited that Ms. Ford will be on hand to speak about how she became a driving force for school choice in her area," said Amanda Kieffer, communications associate for Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, which is co-hosting the event with West Virginia Voices for Education Choices. "She is an inspiration for all parents to ensure their children have access to many educational options."

LaBelle Theater is located at 311 D Street, South Charleston. This is a free event and an RSVP is required at eventbrite.com/e/miss-virginia-film-screening-tickets-79234425299.

The Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy is dedicated to researching, developing, and communicating effective free-market economic public policies for West Virginia.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

