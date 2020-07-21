Moving Ahead with American Industrial Transport™ - Leader in Railcar Leasing and Repair Reveals New Name and Brand

ST. CHARLES, Mo., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of many steps in refocusing itself into a premier provider of leasing and repair services following a sale of its manufacturing business last year, the Company today unveiled its new name and brand:

American Industrial Transport, Inc. The new name conveys a respect to its longstanding heritage, while showing an ongoing commitment in shaping the modern railcar leasing and repair business. The Company plans to also be known by its new railcar reporting mark, AITX.

"With our new name and brand, we've rolled-out a forward-looking company mantra, Moving Ahead," said Steve Unger, President of American Industrial Transport, Inc. "This signifies more than a new chapter for AITX, but a renewed promise to our customers to work with them to move their business forward."

AITX's railcar leasing business supplies a young and productive fleet for shipping customers across all industrial applications: agriculture, chemical, energy, and mineral. Coming from a manufacturing legacy, AITX team members are fluent in railcar requirements across industries with the responsiveness and flexibility to meet individual shipper requests.

Dean Sawyer, SVP of Sales and Marketing, said: "We've designed our leasing business with flexibility in mind - to present efficient solutions for customer situations that are often unpredictable. We've embraced productivity with a young fleet tied to our best-in-class repair and maintenance capabilities."

AITX's railcar repair business (named AITX Railcar Services, LLC in the United States and AITX Railcar Services of Canada Inc. in Canada) extends across a network of repair facilities and services in order to provide a suite of repair solutions to North American shippers and railcar leasing providers. Specializing in tanks and covered hoppers, AITX repair business offers a breadth of options from full to light repair, which includes full-service facilities, mobile service units, and onsite customer dedicated repair operations.

Patrice Powers, VP of Fleet Operations, said: "Our customers want to know that we are there when they need us - whether at our facilities, in the field, or onsite at their operations. Ultimately, they are trusting in the expertise of the best team in rail."

About American Industrial Transport, Inc.

American Industrial Transport, Inc., headquartered in St. Charles, Missouri, is a leading solutions-provider of railcar leasing and repair services. AITX provides customers across diverse industries a flexible portfolio of leasing options from a railcar fleet, sourced and managed in-house. AITX and its subsidiaries also operate world-class railcar repair services through its specialized repair network spanning across North America. Offering a range of services from full to light repair, AITX's repair capabilities include full-service repair facilities, mobile service units, and onsite customer dedicated repair operations.

AITX manages a lease fleet of over 17,000 railcars owned by its affiliates and performs repair services for over 10,000 railcars per year.

Learn more about American Industrial Transport, Inc. at aitx.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE American Industrial Transport, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.aitx.com

