Moving Towards Globalization: GAC Group's Latest Internationalization Strategy Revealed

News provided by

GAC MOTOR

28 Aug, 2023, 08:45 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 25th, GAC Group released its 2023 semi-annual report, showing a total operating revenue of 233.532 billion yuan in the first half of the year.

According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, from January to June, China exported a total of 2.14 million vehicles, overtaking Japan as the biggest exporter of cars. As GAC Group looks to the future, international business has become a central focus.

Continue Reading

GAC Internationalizes with the Release of the "1551" Strategy

Moving forward, GAC Group has formulated a "1551" internationalization strategy that is guided by "1" goal of achieving 50 million in sales by 2030 and gaining a firm foothold in the "5" major markets of Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS, Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America; this will be done through prioritizing "5" brand core values, including brand internationalization, product globalization and localization, sales and service integration, and ecological diversification. The plan will implement "1" system of global organization and talent guarantee mechanism for constructing an overseas business community.

GAC Group aims to establish a branch office in the West European market through the introduction of pure electric vehicles. For the Asia-Pacific market, the company will focus on introducing fuel, hybrid, and pure electric vehicles and establishing production bases in Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, and more. For the Middle East and Africa, the Dubai branch will continue to develop Gulf region markets while simultaneously operating existing Nigeria and Tunisia SKD factories, and promoting CKD operations in Egypt and South Africa. For the Central and South American market, the newly established Mexico branch will strengthen regional operations and management. Development of CIS markets will concentrate on Russia, with a short-term focus on CBU, while being attentive to local production possibilities.

AION New Energy Vehicles Enter Thailand

A leader in the field of new energy vehicles, GAC AION boasts sustained high overseas sales and significant growth and progress. The firm signed a cooperation deal with a distributor in Thailand in June, officially announcing its entry into the Thai market.

GAC Group will continue to be driven by technological innovation, promoting its globalization and accelerating its operations to a global scale. Working with talents and partners worldwide, it is continually helping to build a bright future for Chinese automobiles overseas.

SOURCE GAC MOTOR

Also from this source

GAC MOTOR lanza en Chile su modelo insignia GS8 totalmente nuevo de siete asientos

Carro-chefe de sete lugares All New GS 8 da GAC MOTOR é lançado no Chile

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.