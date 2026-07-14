moviTHERM Launches Irley™, an IoT Thermal Camera That Warns You Before Small Problems Become Big Ones

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal imaging and monitoring solutions company moviTHERM, known for its early fire detection technology, today announced the launch of Irley™, a new IoT thermal camera built to flag fire risk, equipment failure, and heat related problems so teams can step in before they turn into costly damage.

moviTHERM's Irley™ IoT thermal camera connects over Ethernet or LTE and sends instant call, text, and email alerts through the iTL Cloud the moment it flags a risk. Setting up Irley™ only takes a few minutes, and you can check alerts and footage right from your phone.

Irley™ goes beyond temperature monitoring. It's built to make deployment easy and give teams the tools they need to stay ahead of problems instead of reacting to them. The IoT thermal camera connects over Ethernet or LTE, so it can be deployed in facilities with existing network infrastructure or in remote locations with no wired connection at all. The moment Irley™ detects a problem, it sends an instant call, text, or email so teams can respond right away instead of waiting to be caught off guard.

"Every minute matters when heat starts to build," said Markus Tarin, President and CEO of moviTHERM. "Irley™ gives people the one thing they usually don't have in these situations, which is time."

For facility managers, operations teams, and risk and safety professionals, that means fewer surprises and a lot less guessing.

Setup takes three steps: point Irley™ where you need it, set your alert thresholds and preferences, and let it keep watch. Users can view thermal footage remotely, track temperature trends over time, and adjust settings without an on site visit.

Beyond helping teams catch problems early, Irley™ is designed to support conversations that matter after an incident. Every alert and event is automatically compiled into a documented record, giving teams something concrete to reference instead of relying on memory or scattered notes. Facilities with a documented history of monitoring and alerts are in a stronger position when working with insurers, giving risk and safety teams a clearer record to point to when it counts.

Irley™ is available now for businesses looking to add an early warning layer to their fire detection and equipment monitoring strategy, including facilities, manufacturers, and organizations managing high value or high risk assets.

moviTHERM has been building thermal imaging and monitoring solutions since 1999, helping industries catch problems early. Irley™ marks the company's first proprietary thermal camera, easy enough to use that no thermal imaging background is needed.

For more information about Irley™, including full specifications and use cases, visit https://www.movitherm.com/irley.

About moviTHERM

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Irvine, California, moviTHERM is a leading provider of thermal imaging and monitoring solutions for early fire detection, condition monitoring, non-destructive testing, and quality inspection. The company partners with top thermal imaging manufacturers and builds its own proprietary hardware and software, including Irley™ and iTL, to help teams catch problems before they escalate. moviTHERM's early fire detection technology was honored with a Vision Systems Design Innovators Award in 2022.

Contact:

Yadira Merlos

Marketing Manager

moviTHERM

(949) 699-6600 ext.122

[email protected]

www.movitherm.com

SOURCE moviTHERM