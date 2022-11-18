MOW FORUM Andalucía to focus debates on automotive sustainability

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The first edition of MOW FORUM Andalucía 2022 is to bring together more than 40 speakers and 300 attendees, including manufacturers, regulators and users from the mobility sector, to analyze the challenges and impact of the 2030 Agenda and the European Green Deal on the industry.



The forum is to take place at the Seville Congress FIBES 2 Pavilion on November 24 and 25 with the theme 'New Mobility Order in the World'. It has been organized by the Andalusia Regional Government in collaboration with the Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) and the participation of the Seville and Malaga City Councils.



Among the confirmed speakers are the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis; the President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Mohammed ben Sulayem; the President of the FIA Commission for the Environment and Sustainability and former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon; and the Spanish government's Director-General of Traffic, Pere Navarro.



The president and COO of Hyundai Motor Company, José Muñoz, and the director of Mobility & New Commerce at Cepsa, Pierre-Yves Sachet, are some of the representatives from the business world to attend.



The debates are to be organized around nine panels, covering topics such as the automotive industry's economic and social situation, the regulatory framework, the analysis of different energies and their development, motorsport as a test bench for automotive manufacturers, and how new mobility affects users.



The organizers explained in a press release that the objective is to exchange approaches and perspectives in the short, medium and long term, in order to develop an orderly, pragmatic and realistic transition model in the evolution to a new sustainable, connected and efficient mobility.

In Spain, according to the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers's 2021 Annual Report, the automotive industry had a turnover of 61 billion euros during the last fiscal year, net income of 1 billion euros, and 61,704 jobs.

With regard to the environmental issue, the employers' association has emphasized the need to promote the renewal of the vehicle fleet, which is 13.5 years old on average, exceeding the European average of 11.5 years.

SOURCE MOW FORUM