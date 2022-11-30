MOW Forum says energy diversity will be the future of mobility

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international forum for debate on the future of mobility and the automotive sector, MOW FORUM Andalucía 2022, brought together more than 40 panelists at the Seville Conference Center-FIBES 2 to discuss current issues and the challenges and consequences that the 2030-2050 Agenda and the European Green Pact may have on end users.

Over the course of two days, national and international government authorities, manufacturers, and users of mobility exchanged ideas and reflected on the implementation of the regulatory framework, the different types of current energy and future ones, on competition as a test bench for manufacturers and energy companies, and on the circular economy among other subjects.

Among the authorities taking part in the discussions, it is worth mentioning the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis; the director of Energy Policy of the European Commission, Cristina Lobillo; the Minister of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez; the president of the Andalusian government, Juanma Moreno; the mayor of Seville, Antonio Sánchez; the general director of UNITAR (UN), Álex Mejía; the former president of Mexico and president of the FIA Sustainability Commission, Felipe Calderón; the president and COO of Hyundai Motor Company, José Muñoz; Toyota Europe Vice President of R&D, Gerald Killmann; Cepsa's Director of Mobility and New Commerce, Pierre-Yves Sachet; the Director General of Traffic, Pere Navarro, the CEO of Dorna, Carmelo Ezpeleta; the president of RACE and the Organizing Committee of MOW FORUM Andalucía, Carmelo Sanz.

Among the ideas developed in the nine panels, the Organizing Committee has drawn up a series of conclusions intended to inspire regulators and the sectors involved in the development of new mobility. Specifically, the following conclusions have been reached:

FIRST.- The MOW FORUM Andalucía 2022 forum has become a meeting that disrupts the predominant position that seeks to promote the electric vehicle as the only alternative in the decarbonization process.

SECOND.- The key to the present and future of mobility lies in the use and development of different decarbonized energies.

THIRD.- Only with electric vehicles it will not be possible to achieve the objectives of climate neutrality proposed for 2050.

FOURTH.- The use of private vehicles should not be penalized, and their responsible use should be integrated into all types of environments along with other modes of transport.

FIFTH.- It is necessary to count on mobility users, taking into account their needs and involving them in the transition process to a new mobility model, in order to advance in the fulfillment of climate neutrality objectives.

This discussion forum was created with the aim of being an international reference in the mobility and automotive sector. With a view to next year, and as planned from the beginning, the next edition of MOW FORUM Andalucía will be held in the city of Malaga.

SOURCE MOW FORUM