Mowi showcases innovation at Natural Products Expo West

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mowi, the world's largest supplier of farm-raised salmon and recognized as a sustainable protein producer, is gearing up for Expo West, the industry's defining event for natural and organic professionals.

Taking place over 3rd to 6th March at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, the 2026 edition of Expo West is the second year Mowi has attended. With an extended booth (booth number N1641), Mowi will be showcasing accessible premium salmon products and innovations from the MOWI brand and Ducktrap.

Our team is ready to connect at #NaturalProductsExpoWest 2026. Stop by to explore how Mowi and Ducktrap can help grow your seafood category. Mowi Atlantic Salmon and Ducktrap’s smoked line delivering the trusted quality and signature flavor consumers love.

"Expo West is the perfect opportunity for Mowi to connect with retailers, buyers, and key partners across the natural and organic food industry while continuing to strengthen our position as a food company first. As salmon consumption continues to grow in the U.S., this food industry show allows us to showcase how Mowi is delivering a healthy and affordable premium protein through innovation—from MOWI farm-raised Atlantic salmon and Ducktrap smoked fish products to chef-led inspiration that highlights the versatility of our salmon," said Diana Dumet, Senior Director of Marketing & Category at Mowi CP of Americas.

And this year, MOWI is going big! The Mowi booth has been extended to accommodate more product innovations, including MOWI Fjord Norwegian Salmon Burgers and Ducktrap Hot Honey Atlantic Salmon, showcasing the versatility of Ducktrap's smoked ready-to-eat selection and MOWI's fresh ready-to-cook salmon. The Mowi booth will also have Michelin trained chef Alex Trim to expertly prepare delicious, premium salmon that offers versatility and ease in preparation.

MOWI and Ducktrap portfolio highlights at Expo West 2026 include:

Expo West, organized by New Hope Network, is the industry's defining event for natural and organic professionals. Now in its 45th edition, Expo West is the ultimate CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) and retail ecosystem experience in Anaheim, California, where breakthrough connections, visionary insights and market-transforming discoveries revolutionize business trajectories.

Expo West takes place at Anaheim Convention Center, California, 3-6 March 2026 (Mowi booth number N1641). Registration and further information can be found at: https://www.expowest.com/

About chef Alex Trim

With a love of food shaped by his childhood in London, travels around Europe and parents working within the industry, chef Alex Trim began his career in the United States after relocating there in his early teens. Training at the world-renowned Michelin-starred Alinea in Chicago, and later rising to Sous Chef at Tru, the city's iconic two-Michelin-star institution, Alex continued his journey with the esteemed LEYE Restaurant Group. There, he contributed to menu development and played a key role in the launch of multiple high-profile concepts. In mid-2021, he pivoted towards private dining, bringing Michelin-level execution into more intimate, bespoke settings.

Today, Alex is known for demystifying fine dining and translating Michelin-style cuisine into refined yet approachable experiences. He is widely regarded as the premier private chef in Naples, Florida, catering to food enthusiasts who seek elevated, personalized dining. A tastemaker and innovator, Chef Alex Trim continues to redefine luxury dining beyond the restaurant walls.

About Mowi

Mowi is the world's leading producer of sustainable farm-raised salmon, dedicated to delivering the highest quality seafood products with an unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. With operations in 26 countries, Mowi is at the forefront of sustainable aquaculture, producing premium salmon known for its exceptional flavor, texture and nutritional value.

Learn more about Mowi company at https://mowisalmon.us/.

Learn more about MOWI brand's full range of products at https://mowisalmon.us/products/.

About Ducktrap

Over 40 years, Ducktrap River of Maine has gone from two workers to 100+ employees. What started as a small trout farm selling to local businesses has blossomed into a full scale 125,000 sq. ft. smoked seafood campus. Today all four of our brands (Ducktrap, Kendall Brook, Winter Harbor, Spruce Point) are sold across the United States.

https://ducktrap.com/

