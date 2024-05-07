Moxo recognized by WealthTech100 2024

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo, a leading platform provider for collaborative workflows, has been honored with a spot on the esteemed WealthTech100 list for 2024. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to the wealth and asset management industry. More information about Moxo can be found at www.moxo.com.

The WealthTech100 is an annual selection of the 100 most innovative technology companies serving the global investment industry and is compiled by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm. With a rapidly evolving financial landscape, the recognition by WealthTech100 marks a significant achievement for Moxo, highlighting its commitment to technological advancement and customer-centric solutions.

The WealthTech100 list for 2024 puts a spotlight on the tech companies that are setting new standards for wealth management operations. Candidates are chosen by a panel of analysts and industry experts after analyzing over 1,300 companies, where each company is rigorously evaluated on its merit.

To qualify for the list, companies must demonstrate their expertise in handling current challenges in wealth management and present opportunities for advancement in areas like client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management, and digital brokerage.

The shift towards digital services has necessitated financial institutions to revamp their operational models to cater to a generation that demands quick, efficient, and user-friendly financial management platforms. This tech-forward wave necessitates a reimagined approach to wealth and asset management.

Richard Sachar, Director at FinTech Global, emphasizes the significance of the WealthTech100 list by stating, "As the great wealth transfer takes place, wealth management firms are seeking ways to update their operations to meet the demands of future customers. Younger generations desire swift, straightforward, and digital services. The WealthTech100 list gives senior decision-makers a curated selection of the best vendors in the market and insights into how AI advancements are revolutionizing the investment industry."

Moxo's inclusion in the WealthTech100 validates its impact on the industry and its effectiveness in empowering financial institutions to meet the evolving needs of their clientele. It stands testament to Moxo's innovation, drive, and vision in the FinTech space.

A complete list of the WealthTech100 and comprehensive information on each company can be found and downloaded free of charge at www.WealthTech100.com.

About Moxo

Make your business flow with Moxo. Streamline your customer interactions using Moxo Flow Workspaces, which uniquely blend workflow automation with contextual collaboration. From account onboarding to account management, templatize your frequent processes, track joint deliverables, complete tasks, fill forms, exchange documents, send messages and more.

Moxo was founded by the team that built WebEx and powers client interactions across industries such as financial services, technology, healthcare, legal, accounting, digital marketing, logistics, consulting, and more.

