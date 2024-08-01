Moxy Hotels Channels Its Playful Spirit in China's "Mountain City" with Opening of Moxy Chongqing

Bringing industrial-chic design and vibrant communal spaces, the hotel welcomes guests in the heart of downtown Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, recently announced the opening of Moxy Chongqing, marking the brand's debut in vibrant Chongqing. Staying true to the brand's spirit, Moxy Chongqing introduces a new era of playful, social hospitality to the captivating Chongqing.

Moxy Chongqing

"We are delighted to celebrate the arrival of Moxy Hotels in Southwest China, following the brand's entry to Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xi'an and Qiandao Lake. Moxy Hotel is a distinct lifestyle brand and is a perfect fit for Chongqing, a city known for its unique architecture and vibrant nightlife," said Matthew Boettcher, Vice President of Distinctive Select Brand Portfolio, Marriott International. "As we continue to grow Moxy portfolio in the Chinese market and connect with more guests on the road."

Moxy Chongqing is ideally situated within 100-meter walking distance to the People's Liberation Monument, which stands as one of Chongqing's landmark buildings. The location provides convenient access to public transportation with three metro stations within walking distance. Guests can also be easily connected to iconic tourist attractions, including Bayi Food Street, the bustling night market serving local culinary delights; Hongya Cave, a must-visit fascinating architectural marvel. The hotel is around 18.5 kilometers away from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, providing easy access for guests.

The interior design of the hotel draws inspiration from Chongqing's architectural style, a unique blend of modern high-rises and traditional stilted houses to create a playful experience. . The hotel has 360 sleek guest rooms that intermix edgy details with functionality and are cleverly designed to maximize the space. All guestrooms are equipped with peg walls, comfortable bedding, Moxy's signature Stellar Works foldable desks and chairs, 55-inch flat-screen TVs, walk-in showers, as well as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, allowing guests to adapt the room to their needs.

Located on the 29th floor, Moxy Bar is an interactive communal hub that features intriguing decorations and ambient lighting. Upon arrival, guests are instantly welcomed into an immersive stay with check-in at Bar Moxy, complete with a complimentary "Got Moxy" cocktail. During the daytime, it serves as a lounge for dining, working, and connecting; at night, it transforms into a bustling space that rotates at a constant speed (90 minutes/circle), allowing guests to socialize over an array of drinks while enjoying stunning views of downtown. Adhering to the brand's self-service concept, the dedicated "Moxy Pick-ups" offer guests a wide selection of grab-and-go snacks, fresh juices, coffee, wine and beer throughout the day.

Guests can re-energize at the hotel's 24/7 fitness center decked out with a boxing bag, signature racing bike and other equipment. A signature Moxy amenity, the 24/7 ironing room allows guests to iron their outfits at any time before hitting the town.

"We are thrilled at the opening of the first Moxy hotel in Chongqing, known as China's 'Mountain City'. We also look forward to welcoming 'Fun Hunters' to enjoy an invigorating stay that comes with breathtaking city views," said Huang Xiaoyi, General Manager of Moxy Hotel Chongqing. "At Moxy, our spirited Crew members will bring the brand's playful spirit into life by thoughtfully crafting fun events for travelers and locals who like to socialize and meet new friends."

For more information about Moxy Chongqing, upcoming events or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.marriott.com.cn/hotels/ckgox-moxy-chongqing/overview/.

About Moxy Hotels®

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With over 135 properties open in over 25 countries and territories, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on TikTok and Instagram. Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

