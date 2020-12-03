Mphasis achieves AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency Status

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299) (NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status. This status recognizes Mphasis' demonstrated expertise in helping customers transform their business, from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences. The launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency comes at a crucial time for the industry, as it looks to innovate to address the changing demands, in the face of COVID-19.

AWS's global travel and hospitality practice helps companies of every size and segment- including - airlines, airports, ground transportation, travel services and sellers, restaurants, lodging, entertainment venues and casinos, cruise lines, and technology providers - to stay agile and accelerate innovation. Now more than ever, AWS wants to help customers succeed by connecting them to AWS Partners with deep AWS experience, and a proven track record for helping travel and hospitality companies build resilience for the long run.

AWS launched the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency to help clients find highly specialized partners who takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency. Achieving the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency differentiates Mphasis as the AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories including, Data 360, Digital Customer Engagement, Smart Assets, Core Travel and Hospitality Applications, and superior Consulting Services offering strategic guidance and deployment services.

"Mphasis is delighted to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency status, which is a validation of our capabilities, innovation, and focus on the Travel & Hospitality Industry and enables us to take the AWS partnership to the next level with our clients. With our deep expertise, diverse service portfolio and award-winning patented cognitive IP, we aim to transform the travel and hospitality industry to adapt with the emerging needs of the consumers. Further, Mphasis' extensive cloud experience transforming customers business models powered by AWS can help building an innovative and technologically advanced ecosystem that will propel clients to stay ahead of the curve," said Elango R, President, Hi-tech BU, Mphasis.

"By choosing to build on AWS, travel and hospitality customers are able to leverage the wide range of services, deep capabilities, and fast rate of innovation the cloud. By choosing to work with an AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Partner, customers can gain valuable industry-specific expertise and proven technical capabilities to build solutions and services," said David Peller, Managing Director, Travel & Hospitality, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to welcome Mphasis to the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency to help our customers build resiliency for the long run."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Mphasis provides wide and diverse portfolio of services spanning across legacy applications and infrastructure to cloud. Through our skills and expertise in AWS services, along with our patented and award-winning cognitive IP, we provide transformative solutions that enhance the customer experience and agent productivity. Our Travel Data Platform on AWS is one such solution that enables customers to derive actionable insights from data. The platform is modular and based on open standard & extensible architecture patterns delivering up to 80% of the requirements out of the box while eliminating 10s of millions of dollars of cost. PATRAMTM (electronic airway bill IP) is another an AWS based solution that aligns to IATA mandated program for Airline Cargo.

