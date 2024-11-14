Mphasis appoints Mike Meyer as Head of Strategic Sales

BENGALURU, India and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis, (BSE:526299; NSE: MPHASIS), a leading Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the appointment of Mike Meyer as Head of Strategic Sales. Mike will lead cross-functional deal execution teams to drive closure on large and strategic deals.

In this role, Mike will spearhead strategic deals in collaboration with various business units, enhancing overall growth, alignment, and effectiveness. He will be responsible for pipeline development along with end-to-end sales cycle management to optimize market opportunities for high-value contracts.

"Aligned to our focus on large deals and strategic sales, I am delighted to welcome Mike to the Mphasis executive leadership team. With his extensive expertise in guiding organizations towards winning strategic deals, Mike will play a critical role in driving our key growth priorities forward," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Managing Director, Mphasis.

"I am pleased to be joining Mphasis and look forward to collaborating closely with the leadership team to shape strategic opportunities. I'm confident that our efforts will drive growth through transformational deals that align with our clients' business objectives," said Mike Meyer, Head of Strategic Sales, Mphasis.

With over 25 years of experience, Mike Meyer has spent his career building practices and teams to drive top-line growth for Global 2000 enterprises. He has a strong track record of market development, global sales leadership, large deal pursuits, and mergers and acquisitions. In his previous stint at Capto, Mike spearheaded provider-side service offerings primarily focused on building go-to-market strategies, large deal capabilities, industry best practices, and transformation of sales teams to fuel the growth of developing enterprises.

Prior to Capto, Mike was Cognizant's Global Head for Strategic Engagements. Over his 20+ years at there, Mike built the Strategic Engagements Team (SET) practice that grew into a multi-billion-dollar contributor of closed contract value annually.

About Mphasis

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in Driverless Car" for Global Enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and is reflected in the Mphasis'Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

