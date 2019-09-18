Mphasis Awarded U.S. Patent for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) System for Cognitive Analysis of Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an information technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced today that it has been granted a U.S. patent for its artificial intelligence (AI) system for tracking, managing, and analyzing data from unstructured data sources. The newly issued patent – U.S. Patent No. 10,353929, relates to leveraging machine learning algorithms to analyze free text from a variety of communication channels including news and editorial articles, blogs, emails, consumer complaints, and social media. The patented system uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms to process the data in real-time.

The patented algorithms have been integrated as part of Mphasis' NextLabs solutions such as HyperGrafTM, a comprehensive, feature-rich, business intelligence, and analytics solution, as well as DeepInsightsTM, a cognitive intelligence platform, which enables enterprises to gain faster and more effective access to insights from data. These solutions are some of Mphasis' latest offerings focusing on emerging paradigms of innovation such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning.

"In rapidly shifting markets, companies need to adapt futuristic system and methods to recognize critical data as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mphasis. "This patent further validates our leadership, innovation, and capability to assist clients in utilizing the latest artificial technologies to examine cognitive analysis and emergent data."

The patented system and method have been deployed at several fortune 500 companies around the globe.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

SOURCE Mphasis

Related Links

http://www.mphasis.com

