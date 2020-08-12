Mphasis Awarded U.S. Patent for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) System for Data extraction, aggregation & analysis

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced that it has recently been granted a U.S. patent for its AI system for tracking, managing and analyzing data from unstructured data sources. The newly issued patent – U.S. Patent No. 10,726038 relates to optimized data aggregation and analytics across physical and digital data sources. The patented system enables enterprises to draw actionable insights at real-time from enterprise data sources such as emails, call centre transcripts, insurance policy documents, broker submissions, bank statements, customer complaints etc. Generating valuable insights from these data sources is necessity for enterprise decision making and the invention provides for automatically generating rules and employing artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to extract, adopt, exploit and analyse data.

The patented algorithms have been have been integrated as part of Mphasis' NextLabs solutions such as HyperGrafTM, a comprehensive, feature-rich, business intelligence and analytics solution, as well as DeepInsightsTM, a cognitive intelligence platform, which enables enterprises to gain faster and more effective access to insights from data. These solutions are some of Mphasis' latest offerings focusing on emerging paradigms of innovation such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning.

"In rapidly shifting markets, companies need to adapt futuristic system and methods to recognize critical data as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mphasis. "This patent further validates our leadership, innovation and capability to assist clients in utilizing the latest artificial technologies to examine cognitive analysis and emergent data."

The patented system and method have been deployed at several fortune 500 companies around the globe.

