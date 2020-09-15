Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh wins 2020 ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC for 'Leadership'

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer of Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, was named the 2020 Information Services Group (ISG) Paragon Awards™ APAC winner in the Leadership category. Nitin was recognized for demonstrating exceptional drive and leadership within Mphasis.

"It is an honor to receive the prestigious ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC for 'Leadership'. This award is a testament to the hard work, commitment and unique vision for the future Mphasis and its people strive to deliver through various verticals across the company. As we continue to raise the bar and lead by example in the industry, I look forward to continuing to motivate and inspire others, as well as myself, to create the change they want to see. I would like to thank ISG and judges for this amazing recognition," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mphasis.

The ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC recognizes the year's most innovative and impactful sourcing partnerships and rewards the achievements of industry leaders across various categories, while seeing to highlight the innovative approaches and behaviors that drive success. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations.

The ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC celebrates the rapid transformation of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology by recognizing the achievements of leaders in various categories. The winners are selected by an independent panel of industry experts with extensive experience in sourcing and technology. Nitin Rakesh won in the Leadership category.

Details about The ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC and the complete lists award winners are available here.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

SOURCE Mphasis

Related Links

http://www.mphasis.com

