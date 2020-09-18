Mphasis is a leading Machine Learning (ML) solutions partner in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, recently announced it has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Mphasis is presently one of the largest global providers for machine learning (ML) solutions in AWS Marketplace. Building on an existing relationship with AWS, the Mphasis collaboration provides 90 machine learning and deep learning algorithms and pre-trained ML models applicable across a diverse set of data types and industry use cases.

Mphasis currently has 40+ global customers who consume the AWS Marketplace listings. Mphasis provides ML solutions in AWS Marketplace to assist users in simplifying data experimentation, formulate deeper insights from disparate sources across their data estate, and foster new levels of productivity and efficiency for a wide variety of use cases. These solutions are easy to use with no upfront investments and bring the power of advanced ML and deep learning solutions for end users working on a variety of business challenges.

"Our expansive presence as an APN Advanced Consulting Partner underscores our commitment to provide solutions that leverage next-gen technologies like AI and ML for better decision-making across all verticals. We're proud to currently offer the most ML solutions for SageMaker in AWS Marketplace to help customers gain data-driven insights to achieve greater agility in driving innovation," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Mphasis.

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back ™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

