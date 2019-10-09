Mphasis Named '2019 Partner of the Year' by Pivotal

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis ( BSE: 526299 ; NSE: MPHASIS ), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced that it has been named the "2019 Customer Impact Systems Integrators of the Year" and "Systems Integrator of the Year for Application Scale" by Pivotal Software , Inc, a leading cloud-native platform provider for building enterprise software, for their second annual Partner Awards.

The awards, which were presented at Pivotal's Partner Summit at the 2019 SpringOne Platform conference, recognize Mphasis for its work in driving maximum business results for joint customers and driving maximum adoption and use of the Pivotal Platform, as well. Some of the most significant milestones the Pivotal partnership has achieved for joint clients include:

Improved time to market for product releases by 50-80%

Significantly reduced operating costs and improved delivery efficiency by over 50%

Improved resiliency and business transaction reliability by 60-80% through joint strategic ecosystem solutions and modern engineering with Mphasis XRAE™

Architecting unified enterprise Digital Operations Platforms for clients; supporting complex event driven architecture patterns to deliver business capabilities.

Mainframe Modernization (M-Exit)

"The Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for Customer Impact Award recognizes partners who have delivered services contributing to notable customer success using Pivotal's offerings and Customer Scale Award recognizes partners who have driven customer adoption of the Pivotal Platform," said Nick Cayou, Vice President, Global Ecosystem, Pivotal. "Both these awards speak to the commitment Mphasis has shown towards helping our customers modernize and innovate faster."

"These awards are a great testimony & endorsement of our Mphasis Cloud 2.0 hybrid multi-cloud transformation vision. This enables our global fortune 100 customers, across Banking & Financial Services and Retail Logistics, to truly maximize business outcomes by combining Mphasis Front2Back™ strategic transformation approach with the ingenuity of the Pivotal Platform," said Dinesh Venugopal, President – Mphasis Direct & Digital. Mphasis takes pride in the ability to provide a simplified and accelerated path to achieve tremendous product speeds and high resiliency in operations at lower costs."

Mphasis is a top partner of Pivotal and has been in partnership since December 2016.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back ™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

About Pivotal

Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools and unique methodology to help the world's largest companies transform the way they build and run their most important applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations. Learn more at pivotal.io .

