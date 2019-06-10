Mphasis Partners with Camunda to Boost Clients' Workflow and Decision Automation Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis, an Information Technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced its partnership with global software company Camunda, which specializes in BPM (Business Process Management), to gain a stronger digital foothold for existing clients and partners and further grow presence in global markets across financial services.

Mphasis' strategic partnership will increase value-added services with Camunda's cloud and BPM technology, capturing larger market share, enhance onboarding services for new clients, increase top line revenues and upgrade bottom-line operations with partner tools and frameworks.

Furthermore, Mphasis' experience as a seasoned technology service provider, combined with Camunda's expertise in building strong workflow and decision automation assets in banking and insurance verticals, will offer faster time-to-market and high value services for customers in the insurance and banking sectors.

Camunda BPM is an open-source workflow and decision automation platform, with tools for creating workflow and decision models, operating deployed models in production, and allowing users to execute workflow tasks assigned to appropriate recipients. This platform fits Mphasis' clients' demand for microservice-based workflow and decision management platforms at a lower price point, as well as the ability for greater flexibility of integrating with modern user interfaces.

"This partnership with Camunda provides businesses the nimbleness to address customer needs faster with hyper-personalization of customer experiences. It underscores our commitment to assist enterprise clients to quickly deliver superior products and service experiences, while optimizing costs and simplifying critical multi-cloud operations strategy," said Dinesh Venugopal, President - Mphasis Direct and Digital.

"Today, staying ahead of the game necessitates smart, agile digital transformation," said Jakob Freund, CEO and Co-founder, Camunda. "We are excited to partner with Mphasis, who offer next generation services across the IT sector in both traditional and emerging technologies, which will further enable our customers' digital transformation capabilities."

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

About Camunda

Camunda is a software company reinventing workflow automation. Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, Goldman Sachs, Viacom and Autodesk trust Camunda to automate core business processes to the highest possible extent, allowing their business to scale and revenue to grow without proportionally increasing operating costs. With its open source workflow automation and decision platform, Camunda provides detailed visibility into business operations across distributed systems, boosts system resilience and enables enterprises to overcome "big workflow" challenges resulting from digital transformation. One of the fastest growing companies in EMEA as ranked by Deloitte, Camunda is based in Berlin with offices in San Francisco and Denver, USA. To learn more visit: https://camunda.com/

SOURCE Mphasis

Related Links

http://www.mphasis.com

