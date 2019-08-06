Mphasis Signs New Multi-Year Deal to Provide Cloud Infrastructure Services to The Ardonagh Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with The Ardonagh Group, the UK's largest independent insurance intermediary with global reach. The scope of the service provision includes management of hybrid cloud infrastructure, network services, service desk, desktop engineering, and security services.

As part of the agreement, Mphasis will deliver tailored infrastructure services across various parts of The Ardonagh Group (including Towergate Insurance and Geo Underwriting), and leverage Microsoft's Azure cloud platform across several applications. Mphasis will also use InfraGenieTM, its award-winning integrated service management and automation platform that enables management of hybrid IT infrastructure. InfraGenieTM features an integrated toolset that is architected to provide a single end-to-end service management across physical, virtual and cloud environments. This powerful solution reduces manual intervention, automates most administrative activities and incident resolutions and highly optimizes the cost of operations while improving availability and predictability of infrastructure.

The solution is based on Mphasis' Service Transformation delivery strategy for Ardonagh's businesses, transforming traditional services using Mphasis' extensive experience in applying process excellence and best practices to service delivery, supported by InfraGenieTM.

"We're pleased to further strengthen our partnership with The Ardonagh Group, a true leader in the European insurance space. Mphasis will support the organization's business objectives, delivering an enhanced experience for end-users and improving cost and operational efficiencies through tailored, integrated infrastructure services. The new deal is a testament to Mphasis' track record and deep expertise within the insurance arena, as well as our flexible and innovative approach," said Anurag Bhatia, Head of Europe, Mphasis.

"Having worked with Mphasis for over a year, we have seen first-hand their expertise in the insurance industry, and we are happy to further strengthen our relationship. InfraGenieTM's operational model is a perfect fit for our business as it enables an excellent integrated experience across physical, virtual and cloud environments. This implementation provides excellent automated solutions and ultimately enriches the day to day working for our people and end-user experience that our customers demand," said James Barnard, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, The Ardonagh Group.

This contract builds on the existing trusted partnership between the two companies and follows last year's five-year contract whereby Mphasis was appointed to drive The Ardonagh Group's digital transformation roadmap. Following a competitive tender, Mphasis takes over this significant contract from one of the world's big five technology service providers.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

About The Ardonagh Group

The Ardonagh Group is the UK's largest independent insurance broker with global reach. We are a network of over 100 office locations and a workforce of nearly 7,000 people. Formed in 2017 and following a series of acquisitions in 2018, Ardonagh today brings together best-in-class brands including Autonet, Bishopsgate, Carole Nash, Geo Underwriting, Price Forbes, Swinton, Towergate and URIS. Our understanding of the communities we serve, together with our scale and breadth, allows us to work with our insurer partners to deliver solutions that meet our customer needs.



SOURCE Mphasis

Related Links

http://www.mphasis.com

