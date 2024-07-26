Mphasis Unveils Mphasis NeoCrux™ and Mphasis NeoZeta™: A Powerful Duo for AI-Driven Software Engineering and Enterprise Modernization

Early projections suggest NeoCrux's platform improves an engineer's productivity by 40% and accelerates Idea2Launch Velocity by up to 60%

BENGALURU, India, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis, (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the launch of Mphasis NeoCrux™, an industry-first tool designed to improve software engineer's productivity by streamlining the Software Development Lifecycle with the help of Generative AI (Gen AI) powered Agent Orchestrator. This is one of the first platforms in the market that provides flexibility to engineers to integrate fit-for-purpose AI Agents instead of limiting their access to one AI agent. In addition to NeoCrux™, Mphasis also launched the only Gen AI-based Enterprise Modernization Platform in the marketplace, NeoZeta™, that offers full transparency into the re-learning process so organizations can modernize mission-critical systems with confidence.

NeoCrux™ platform supports all critical resources within agile teams to deliver measurable acceleration in Idea2Launch IT Value Stream. The first release is an in-IDE assistant for software engineers, which will be followed by an AI-powered requirement engineering workbench for product owners. NeoCrux™ platform extends beyond basic agent orchestration; its enterprise edition is fuelled by powerful personalized AI assistance for engineers that learns and adapts to individual engineers' behaviours.

Key benefits of Mphasis NeoCrux™ include:

Improved Developer Productivity: Mphasis NeoCrux ™ has the potential to significantly improve engineers' efficiency by offering AI assistance thus reducing time on context switching.

has the potential to significantly improve engineers' efficiency by offering AI assistance thus reducing time on context switching. Enhance personalized experiences: The platform can boost experience for developers, quality engineers, and product owners alike.

Enterprise edition offers a 360 view with recommendation engine, thus accelerating Idea2Launch Velocity.

Mphasis NeoCrux™ basic edition will be available on Microsoft Visual Studio Marketplace and will provide out-of-the-box integration into GitHub Copilot.

Mphasis NeoZeta™, is not an AI-powered code converter but an innovative platform that tackles the challenge of enterprise application modernization. The platform unleashes enterprise knowledge hidden in code and other technical artifacts and documents, offering virtually unlimited shelf-life for the software systems developed on NeoZeta™. One of the key features of the platform is transparency: NeoZeta™ design avoids black-box conversions and with the help of open standards and knowledge graph technologies, ensures both humans and AI agents can participate in the modernization journey.

"Mphasis NeoCrux™ and NeoZeta™ are game changers for engineers and enterprises," said Ramanathan Srikumar, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis. "Revolutionizing the development landscape, Mphasis NeoCrux™ bridges the gap between innovation and efficiency by seamlessly integrating essential tools and harnessing the transformative capabilities of Gen AI agents. At the same time, NeoZeta™ transforms enterprise application modernization by unlocking hidden knowledge in code, non-code artifacts like architecture documents, meeting transcripts etc. Together, these platforms empower its users to focus on innovation while enhancing personalized experiences and delivering exceptional software solutions more efficiently for enterprises."

Key benefits of Mphasis NeoZeta™ include:

Reduced Modernization Costs: By leveraging enterprise knowledge, NeoZeta ™ can lower the time and cost of per-line-of-code modernization by 60% or more.

can lower the time and cost of per-line-of-code modernization by 60% or more. Broad Applicability: The initial release of NeoZeta ™ supports relearning from Cobol, Naturals, Java, and C++

supports relearning from Cobol, Naturals, Java, and C++ Supports AI-assisted validations by SMEs at all stages of the modernization journey.

NeoZeta™ pilot programs across diverse industries (including a multi-national wealth management organization and large North American railway operator) has shown its ability to adapt to individual organization taxonomies successfully.

NeoZeta™ Re-learning Agents converse well with Mphasis NeoCrux™ forward engineering Agents to provide a complete software engineering ecosystem for knowledge-driven development. NeoZeta™ will be available on the 'Gen AI Foundry for Financial Services,' a collaboration between AWS and Mphasis.AI business unit.

