Mr. Christopher O'Connor resigns from the position of Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Persistent Systems Limited

PUNE, India, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE : PERSISTENT) today announced that Mr. Christopher (Chris) O'Connor, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Persistent Systems Limited has resigned through letter dated August 9, 2020, effective immediately for personal reasons. The resignation has been accepted by the Company.

The Board thanks Chris for his contribution to the Company and bringing about changes which will help the Company continue its growth journey.

Quote from Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director:

"We thank Chris for his contribution to Persistent over the last eighteen months. He helped in building out certain capabilities and improved positioning to tap the opportunities, which helped us achieve a good quarter under difficult circumstances. On behalf of the Board and the Company, I wish Chris all the best in his future endeavors."

Quote from Mr. Chris O'Connor:

"I have very much appreciated the opportunity to be part of Persistent. Over the past year and a half, we have done significant work to strengthen our operational and offering capabilities to better serve a rapidly expanding client base. At a personal level, I've held multiple interests beyond technology, and the Pandemic, with its constraints on travel contributing to improved personal health have given me ample time to appreciate those life's blessings. It's with excitement that I look forward to those endeavors on the back of Persistent's best quarter ever. I wish the entire Persistent community well and wish everyone the very best."

