Mr Gatti's Pizza Eyes Houston for Major Expansion Push

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza , the fast-growing pizza and family entertainment brand, announced today a targeted market expansion plan focused on the Houston region, leveraging the city's booming economy, rising restaurant spending, and strong tourism trends.

"Houston is a strategic market for sustainable growth and wide open franchise opportunities," said Scott McIntosh, Vice President of Franchise Development at Mr Gatti's Pizza. "Beyond its pro-business climate and ample real estate availability for large family-oriented locations, Houston's demographic and economic trends align perfectly with Mr Gatti's value-driven, family entertainment model. Our concept uniquely integrates dining with games, parties and memorable experiences at price points that appeal to value-conscious customers and long-term repeat visits."

Ranked the No. 2 metro in the U.S. for business growth potential by Business Facilities Magazine, Houston offers franchisees a unique mix of opportunity and scalability. Mr Gatti's Pizza is actively seeking qualified operators—particularly experienced multi-unit developers—who are ready to grow with our trusted, legacy brand that already has established deep roots in Texas.

The company is actively growing its Family Entertainment Centers (FEC) across the franchise network. Locations range from 12,500 sq. ft. to 25,000 sq. ft. and offer the entire family a fun destination for pizza, games and parties at a tremendous value. This expansion strategy aligns with broader consumer demand for value-driven dining and experiential family venues, segments that continue to outperform traditional stand-alone quick service formats. Mr Gatti's is focused on expansion into new and emerging markets.

The initial investment for a Mr Gatti's Pizza FEC model runs $2,033,733 to $3,608,900, with a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates should have a net worth of at least $1 million, with at least $500,000 available in liquid assets.

To learn more about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise opportunities

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, originally launched as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964, underwent a transformation when it relocated to Austin in 1969. Along with the move came a significant rebranding, adopting the name "Gatti" in homage to the maiden name of founder James Eure's wife. The 1970s marked a period of rapid expansion for the chain, as it pioneered the combination of high-quality dining and entertainment under one roof. Mr Gatti's Pizza has received several industry awards, including the Nation's Restaurant News 100 Under 100 in 2024 and 2025, Technomic Top 500, Pizza Marketplace Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2024 and 2025, ranked No. 8 on the Global Franchise Power List in 2024, and named a Top Brand by Franchise Times Top 400 in 2024. Today, Mr Gatti's is a beloved name in the regions it operates, embodying James Eure's vision across more than 234 active and forthcoming locations in Texas and the Southeastern U.S. For more details, visit mrgattispizza.com or contact us at 817-546-3500.

