OneRyan Global Acquires Controlling Interest in Mr Gatti's Pizza

Leadership team will remain as G. Brint Ryan and Amanda S. Ryan join the Board of Managers as Chairman and Vice Chairwoman, respectively

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza , the iconic Texas-born pizza and entertainment brand, announced today that Dallas-based OneRyan Global LLC, the family office of businessman and philanthropist G. Brint Ryan, has acquired a controlling interest in the Mr Gatti's brand. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brint Ryan

The acquisition follows OneRyan's purchase of the corporate-owned Mr Gatti's restaurant at South Park Meadows in Austin, Texas, last October. That transaction completed the Company's transition to a 100% franchised system, concluding the re-franchising of all corporate-owned locations. OneRyan also owns the Mr Gatti's Family Entertainment Center in Big Spring, Texas.

Ryan will serve as Chairman and Amanda S. Ryan will serve as Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Managers. Mr Gatti's corporate headquarters will remain in Fort Worth and the leadership team will remain in place, including Jim Phillips as CEO and KC Mann as Chief Financial Officer. No changes to the senior management team are anticipated.

"Our deep appreciation for the Mr. Gatti's brand, combined with our firsthand experience operating locations across multiple markets, made this acquisition a natural and exciting opportunity," said Amanda S. Ryan, CEO of OneRyan. "Mr. Gatti's has built a category-leading platform in dining and family entertainment, supported by an exceptional network of franchisees. We look forward to helping the brand continue to grow and thrive."

"Brint is an exceptional leader with enormous respect for the heritage of Mr. Gatti's," said Phillips. "He brings a compelling vision for the brand's future, along with the expertise needed to help us reach our full potential. We are excited to have his leadership both as an owner-operator and as Chairman as we enter this next phase of growth."

To learn more about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise opportunities visit, https://gattispizzafranchise.com

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, originally launched as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964, underwent a transformation when it relocated to Austin in 1969. Along with the move came a significant rebranding, adopting the name "Gatti" in homage to the maiden name of founder James Eure's wife. The 1970s marked a period of rapid expansion for the chain, as it pioneered the combination of high-quality dining and entertainment under one roof. Mr Gatti's Pizza has received several industry awards, including the Nation's Restaurant News 100 Under 100 in 2024 and 2025, Technomic Top 500, Pizza Market Place Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2024 and 2025, ranked No. 8 on the Global Franchise Power List in 2024, and named a Top Brand by Franchise Times Top 400 in 2024. Today, Mr Gatti's is a beloved name in the regions in which it operates, embodying James Eure's vision across more than 200 active and forthcoming locations in Texas and the Southeastern U.S. For more details, visit mrgattispizza.com or contact us at 817-546-3500.

About OneRyan Global

Founded by Amanda S. Ryan in 2018, OneRyan Global, LLC ("OneRyan"), is the family office of Ryan LLC Founder, Chairman, and CEO, G. Brint Ryan and his family. OneRyan, which supports the investment, philanthropic, and personal needs of the Ryan family, manages a wide range of investments and business interests including real estate, hospitality, private equity, and various operating companies.

SOURCE Mr Gatti’s Pizza