Mr Gatti's Pizza Introduces Hot Honey for a Limited Time Offer

Three sweet-heat favorites featuring Mike's Hot Honey available through May 31

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza , the fast-growing pizza and family entertainment brand, is turning up the heat with its new Hot Honey Trio, a limited-time offer available at participating locations from through May 31.

The Hot Honey Trio features three craveable menu items made with Mike's Hot Honey sauce, known for its blend of high-quality honey and chili peppers. The result is a balanced sweet-heat flavor profile that brings a bold twist to fan favorites.

Guests can choose from Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza, Hot Honey Pepperoni Sticks or Hot Honey Wings. Each crafted to deliver a savory combination of sweetness and spice.

"Hot honey has become one of the most exciting flavor trends in food right now, and we wanted to bring that sweet heat to some of our most popular menu items," said Travis Smith, executive vice president of Mr Gatti's Pizza. "The Hot Honey Trio gives guests three different ways to enjoy that bold flavor combination, whether they are craving pizza, wings or something perfect for sharing. It is a fun new twist we think our guests will really love."

The Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza tops a classic pie with zesty pepperoni, provolone cheese and Mike's Hot Honey sauce, elevating a traditional favorite with a sweet-heat finish.

The Hot Honey Pepperoni Sticks are designed for sharing. Melted provolone cheese, tangy pizza sauce and fresh pepperoni slices are drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey and baked to perfection. Each order is sliced into shareable sticks and served with a side of Mr Gatti's famous ranch dressing for dipping.

For wing lovers, the Hot Honey Wings feature juicy wings glazed in Mike's Hot Honey sauce, delivering a savory-sweet and tangy kick. The wings pair perfectly with a side of the brand's signature ranch dressing for a flavorful spin on a classic.

The limited-time menu is available for dine-in, carryout and delivery at participating locations while supplies last.

With more than 230 locations open or in development across Texas and the Southeastern United States, Mr Gatti's continues to expand its family-focused brand while serving pizza, wings and shareable favorites at an everyday value.

To learn more about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise opportunities visit, https://gattispizzafranchise.com

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, originally launched as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964, underwent a transformation when it relocated to Austin in 1969. Along with the move came a significant rebranding, adopting the name "Gatti" in homage to the maiden name of founder James Eure's wife. The 1970s marked a period of rapid expansion for the chain, as it pioneered the combination of high-quality dining and entertainment under one roof. Mr Gatti's Pizza has received several industry awards, including the Nation's Restaurant News 100 Under 100 in 2024 and 2025, Technomic Top 500, Pizza Marketplace Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2024 and 2025, ranked No. 8 on the Global Franchise Power List in 2024, and named a Top Brand by Franchise Times Top 400 in 2024. Today, Mr Gatti's is a beloved name in the regions it operates, embodying James Eure's vision across more than 234 active and forthcoming locations in Texas and the Southeastern U.S. For more details, visit mrgattispizza.com or contact us at 817-546-3500.

SOURCE Mr Gatti’s Pizza