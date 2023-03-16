Mr Gatti's Pizza to Bring More Deliciousness and Fun with Louisiana Expansion

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, has announced its plans to expand its reach in Louisiana by opening three new locations. The first restaurant is set to open by spring 2024, bringing its famous pizza and unique gaming experience to more families and pizza lovers. Mr. Gatti's currently has 8 locations in Louisiana.

Franchise owner Bryant Gielen has been familiar with Mr. Gatti's since 1983, when the popular pizza chain was introduced to Louisiana. Inspired by his love for Mr. Gatti's and his entrepreneurial spirit, Bryant opened his first location in Crowley, Louisiana, in April 2010. Since then, he has expanded his business with two more locations in Jennings and Eunice.

"Growing up with Mr. Gatti's, I cherished the unique culture, fresh ingredients, and vibrant food-first atmosphere that welcomed me every time I stepped through the doors," said Bryant Gielen. "Over the years, Mr. Gatti's has become a place of belonging for generations of employees. Many of them have been with me since I opened my first location in 2010, and continue to return with their own children. Even people from out of state make a point to stop by because they don't have a Mr. Gatti's in their area, and it brings them joy to taste a slice of home."

"Bryant embodies the strong enthusiasm and passion for our brands that we look for in every franchisee," said Travis Smith, vice president of marketing at Mr. Gatti's Pizza. "The expansion in Louisiana is a testament to the strong growth momentum behind the Mr Gatti's Pizza brand and our commitment to bringing our delicious pizza to even more communities across the country in 2023."

For more information about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise, visit gattispizzafranchise.com .

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first opened its doors as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964. With a move to Austin in 1969 also came a name change, which paid tribute to the wife of founder James Eure's maiden name: Gatti. By the 1970s, the chain was experiencing dramatic growth having introduced the idea of high-quality dining and gaming combined in a single location. Mr Gatti's has become a household name in the markets we serve. James Eure's vision is now represented by more than 130 restaurants open and in development operating throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S. More information is available at mrgattispizza.com or by calling 817-546-3500.

SOURCE Mr Gatti’s Pizza