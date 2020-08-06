MRI Software Acquires MacMunnis to Expand Offering For Corporate Occupiers

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, has acquired MacMunnis, Inc., an established provider of lease administration solutions to enterprise businesses managing complex lease portfolios. MacMunnis' services and software expand the MRI @Work suite, broadening and deepening MRI's ability to serve the end-to-end requirements of commercial real estate occupiers and helping them reduce the time to value from their software investments.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and working with a number of well-known multinational companies, MacMunnis offers comprehensive cloud-based software for lease administration, as well as related managed services for payment processing, financial audits and lease abstraction. For nearly 30 years, MacMunnis has helped clients more quickly realize the value of their software, improve real estate decision-making and replace burdensome manual processes.

"MacMunnis is a terrific addition to the MRI @Work offering, and we are excited to welcome their experience and expertise into the family," says Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "Our combined client groups will benefit from even deeper industry knowledge and a world-class services infrastructure that can help CRE leaders drive digital transformation and innovation in their organizations. Together, we look forward to helping real estate occupiers put technology at the heart of their businesses as they take on and overcome today's market challenges."

Whether to meet a specific business need or deployed as an Integrated Workplace Management System, the MRI @Work occupier solution set incorporates deep functionality that enables corporate occupiers to more effectively manage their global real estate. It is also leveraged by hundreds of global brands to comply with new lease accounting standards – ASC 842, GASB-87, IFRS 16, and AASB 16. MacMunnis' clients will have greater access to these capabilities, including AI-powered document analytics, space and workplace solutions, facilities management software and multi-currency lease accounting and lease management systems.

"Being part of MRI will lead to greater scale, development and penetration of our purpose-built solutions for real estate occupiers," says Brice Weeks, Principal of MacMunnis. "This new platform will be of great benefit to our clients, helping them realize greater value from their current digital investment and adopt new innovations that support their strategic business goals."

MacMunnis will continue to serve and support its clients without interruption.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses – from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organisations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

