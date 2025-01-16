MRI Software Announces Executive Promotions to Drive Client Success

PropTech firm elevates Eric Walsh to EVP, Executive Managing Director of North America; promotes Terry Keller to CTO

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, announced that it has promoted two key members of its leadership team to support growth and client success. Eric Walsh has been promoted to EVP, Executive Managing Director of North America and Terry Keller has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.

"Strong leadership is key to advancing MRI's vision for PropTech, and these executive appointments reflect our continued commitment to innovation and client success," said Patrick Ghilani, CEO of MRI Software. "The North American market is a key driver of MRI's global growth and product strategy, and Eric's dedicated leadership will ensure we remain laser-focused on delivering the best outcomes for our clients and the industry."

"Terry Keller will lead the innovation strategy of the MRI Agora™ platform, enabling property businesses worldwide to leverage the power of a hyper-connected ecosystem to personalize their vision and create thriving communities," Ghilani concluded.

Eric Walsh will be responsible for the company's strategy and operations in the North American market, including oversight of software solutions and innovation, services and support, and go-to-market. He previously held the position of Executive Vice President of Global Operations at MRI. Walsh has two decades of enterprise software experience working in both privately and publicly held companies.

"We have the right products, the right people, and the best clients in the real estate industry," said Walsh. "MRI has invested in building the most open and connected platform on the market, one that will continue to empower our clients' communities to thrive in the places they live, work, and play."

As Chief Technology Officer, Terry Keller's new role will be central to the scalability of MRI's methodology, systems, processes and platform, equipping clients to achieve business goals and confidently navigate market complexities. Keller will expand his responsibilities for information technology, cloud, and security to include management of the MRI Agora™ Platform. He has been with MRI for more than a decade and brings nearly 25 years of technology experience. He previously served as CISO and SVP, Information Technology.

"I'm eager to further contribute to the success of MRI and our clients, ensuring that MRI's global platform continues to lead the industry and drive innovation in real estate technology worldwide," commented Keller.

John Ensign remains President of MRI Software, where his role will encompass mergers and acquisitions, global technology strategy, global business operations, partnerships, and legal. John previously served as President and Managing Director of North America and he has been an executive with the company since 2010.

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers agents, owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than six million users worldwide, including the public and affordable housing sector. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

