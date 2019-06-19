MRI Software Chief Executive Officer Patrick Ghilani Wins a Digital Impact Award at Realcomm Digies

SOLON, Ohio, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software ("MRI"), a global leader in real estate software solutions, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Ghilani, has received the Julie Devine Digital Impact Award in honor of his contributions to the real estate industry at the 2019 Realcomm Digie Awards. The awards took place on June 13 at Realcomm 2019 in Nashville, a conference that celebrates the intersection of technology, innovation and real estate operations.

The Julie Devine Digital Impact Award, named after a late partner of Realcomm, is given to the most innovative thought-leaders in the commercial real estate industry each year. "This award is designed to acknowledge those individuals who saw things ahead of their associates, had the courage to leave the mainstream and the tenacity to keep standing up after many failed attempts," said Jim Young, co-founder and CEO of Realcomm. "History proves that we cannot accomplish major change without these innovators."

Ghilani said after receiving the award: "I want to thank Realcomm for this great honor and for recognizing the MRI vision, which encompasses an open and connected approach that fosters innovation and provides flexibility and choice for commercial real estate players. Groundbreaking innovations don't just come from a few dominant players but from a range of sources that include established technology pioneers and new startups that are honing specialist solutions. I also want to thank the MRI team for making this revolution in openness and interoperability a reality."

The Realcomm Digie Awards recognize companies, real estate projects, technologies and individuals that have positively impacted the Real Estate industry through their intelligent and effective use of automation and innovation.

Ghilani's Digital Impact Award came on a night when an MRI client, Urban Edge Properties, also received a Digie for Best Use of Automation in Property/Facility Management.

"It is great to see clients being recognized for making the most of technology," Ghilani notes. "It is vital for the real estate industry to embrace new advances. There's a real change occurring as more and more businesses see leveraging technology as a way to run more efficient businesses and even gain a competitive advantage."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses – from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organizations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com

About Realcomm

Realcomm Conference Group, LLC is a worldwide event and media company at the intersection of technology, innovation and Commercial and Corporate Real Estate. Through our annual conferences, CIO forums, webinars, workshops, weekly advisory, marketplace and other strategic services, Realcomm provides networking and collaboration opportunities, while educating industry professionals about the latest business solutions and technologies to improve Commercial and Corporate Real Estate design, construction, leasing, operations, transactions and use.

