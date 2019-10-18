MRI Software Honors Leading-Edge Real Estate Technology Players with 2019 MRI Innovation Awards

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software ("MRI"), a global leader in real estate software solutions, announced the recipients of the second annual MRI Innovation Awards at its Ascend users conference, which was held in Anaheim on October 13-16. The awards, which were presented in the general session on the second day of Ascend, address four categories: Community, Flexibility, Ambassador of the Year and Partner of the Year. They honor MRI clients and partners that have leveraged the company's open and connected software and extensive partner network to elevate their business and gain a competitive advantage.

"This is the second year in which we are honoring our community of clients and partners – who are at the core of everything we do – for their outstanding work and dedication to leveraging innovation to provide value to their customers," said MRI Software Chief Executive Officer Patrick Ghilani, who presented the awards along with Chuck McDowell, Senior Vice President of Commercial and Financial Solutions. "This year's award winners have been champions of the open and connected approach to software, dedicated to pushing industry boundaries and getting the most out of technology to gain insight, efficiency and a competitive edge."

2019 MRI Innovation Award recipients:

Community: The CT Group

The CT Group, which provides asset and property management services for owners of affordable/moderate income rental housing, has been instrumental in providing ideas and feedback to MRI that support the development of advanced Affordable Housing solutions. In working with MRI, the CT Group has participated in beta testing and helped shape MRI training procedures to better meet the needs of the industry.

Flexibility: Harbor Group Management

Harbor Group Management Co., LLC (Harbor Group Management), a leading property management company in the multifamily and commercial sector, has made innovative use of MRI's flexibility and openness to create a unique software ecosystem for its business. Harbor Group Management has successfully streamlined workflow across the business through real-time integrations between MRI and multiple partner and non-partner solutions. The team also provides valuable user feedback on ways MRI can evolve and enhance its products, helping contribute to future innovations for real estate technology.

Ambassador of the Year: Cecilia Li, Urban Edge Properties

Cecilia Li is Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Urban Edge Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. She has helped her company implement and harness a unique retail technology infrastructure, allowing it to make huge strides towards fulfilling the company goal of complete efficiency. A leading industry influencer, Li shares MRI's commitment to a flexible and open ecosystem, seeing it as integral to her approach to technology.

Partner of the Year: insightsoftware

insightsoftware, a global leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise performance management (EPM) reporting solutions, was recognized as an outstanding member of MRI's Partner Connect program. The partnership has resulted in commercial success through close collaboration and shared commitment to providing flexibility and choice for mutual clients. The integration between insightsoftware's Spreadsheet Server and MRI allows users of the two technologies to easily view real-time data and improve reporting efficiency. The company has demonstrated strong dedication to working with MRI to develop deep integrations that help clients gain insights and transparency.

"It's an honor to be recognized as MRI's 2019 Partner of the year," said Tonya Cannady, Senior VP of Partnerships for insightsoftware. "Continued collaboration with MRI enables insightsoftware to deliver increased value and drive successful business outcomes for MRI's customers."

The MRI Innovation Awards and MRI Ascend took place in the Anaheim Convention Center. Ascend has brought together 1,300 MRI staff and users – including representatives of more than 60 technology partners – for four days of keynotes, presentations, networking events, seminars, workshops and exhibits on MRI and its real estate ecosystem. The US conference will be followed by sister events in the UK, Australia and South Africa in 2020.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses – from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organizations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Rachel Antman

rachel@saygency.com

+1 212-362-5837

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Hugh Filman, Zoe Mumba or PJ Chou

Platform Communications

mri@platformcomms.com

+44 20-7486-4900

SOURCE MRI Software

Related Links

http://mrisoftware.com

