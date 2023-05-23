MRI Software Strengthens Commitment to Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

News provided by

MRI Software

23 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Company formalizes program to take action internally and beyond to address the needs of a range of unique and underserved communities

SOLON, Ohio, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software is reinforcing its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) with a new strategy that puts the company at the forefront of DEI action in the PropTech sector. This follows the company's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Ghilani committing to a broader CEO initiative aimed at championing such efforts in the workplace. In supporting CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM, Ghilani joined over 2,000 CEOs pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed, respected and openly discussed.

"Our desire is that DEI isn't just something we do as part of our culture, but rather it is our culture," says Ghilani. "MRI will continue fostering a work environment where employees of every background can freely address challenges, present opportunities and share perspectives, as it strengthens our business and drives innovation."

To help MRI attract and retain team members who identify with a wide range of diverse, often underrepresented communities such as women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+, the company has announced a number of Employee Resource Groups (ERG). The first, the Women and Allies group, was formed last year, while an LGBTQIA+ group, PRISM (Pride, Respect, Inclusion, Support at MRI), is being launched this month – with two other groups representing unique communities within the company in the process of being formed.

Susan Avelluto, MRI's Chief People Officer, says: "Creating a true culture of inclusion and belonging and investing in people and communities that strengthen MRI as a workplace is critical to our ongoing success as a business. Our Employee Resource Groups, called Pride Resource Groups internally, support the company's broader DEI strategy, providing an avenue through which MRI can connect with audiences from each group's demographic – whether from a workplace standpoint or an external community and market-outreach perspective."

These groups help the company address four pillars at the heart of its DEI strategy: People, Culture, Community, and Marketplace:

  • People - underscores MRI's aim to attract, develop, engage, and retain a rich diversity within the members of its global team
  • Culture - speaks to the need to understand, connect with and create a sense of belonging with all groups of people
  • Community – promotes volunteerism and financial investment across a broad range of different external communities
  • Marketplace - enables MRI to build a more inclusive employment brand and solution offering

Carol Lewis, MRI's Vice President of DEI, says: "Making sure we're listening to the voices of every community and leveraging their insights to create a better working environment – as well as products and services that resonate across more audiences – is crucial to helping us sustain a diverse and inclusive business. We are dedicated to transforming lives. We're invested in DEI because this is what connects the world—where people live, work and play— in a more meaningful way."

MRI has also formed strategic corporate partnerships with groups that give marginalized or underserved communities opportunities they normally would not have. These include Coding Black Females (empowering and mentoring this community), AnitaB.org (supporting women and non-binary technologists), Women in Technology International (WITI), INROADS (serving unrepresented and underserved youth) and Steel City Codes (a high school student-led non-profit educating elementary and middle-school pupils on computer science).

Ghilani concludes: "Our initiatives over the last few years and our focus to further improve in this area are not just singular, programmatic actions. They're indicative of our unwavering commitment to cultivating a true sense of belonging."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Press Contacts:

EMEA for MRI
Platform Communications
Hugh Filman, Nana Rodaki, or Katya Pristiyanti
+44 7905 044850
[email protected]

North America for MRI
Rachel Antman
+1 212-362-5837
[email protected]

Australia and New Zealand for MRI
Heather Jones
+61 400 394 669
[email protected]

SOURCE MRI Software

Also from this source

MRI Survey Reveals What Renters Want: Green Practices, Digital Interactions, Luxury Amenities, and Future Homeownership

Multifamily Leasing in 2022 Continued to Defy Pre-Pandemic Norms

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.