MRO Announces Adrienne Morrell as New Vice President of Government Affairs

News provided by

MRO

13 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, Corp. (MRO), the leading clinical data exchange company in healthcare, announced that Adrienne Morrell has joined the company as its new Vice President of Government Affairs. Morrell brings with her more than 25 years of government affairs experience covering both state and federal rulemaking tied to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial insurance and health IT.

Morrell previously served as senior vice president of public, government and community affairs at SCAN Health Plan where she oversaw all aspects of the company's government affairs strategy as a member of the senior leadership team. Prior to SCAN, Morrell was the executive vice president of federal and external affairs at America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), overseeing the trade association's advocacy, government affairs and public policy activities. Morrell spent over a decade at Health Net, Inc. as the vice president for government relations. Earlier in her career, she held legislative positions on Capitol Hill with a U.S. Senator and Member of Congress.

"Adrienne will be a fantastic addition to our management team," said Jason Brown, MRO CEO. "She possesses a wealth of policy expertise and industry depth that will no doubt be of significant value to our clients and their patients."

"I am excited to be joining MRO during such a dynamic time in healthcare," said Morrell. "The critical work that MRO does is directly tied to important public policy matters like patient privacy and high-quality clinical data exchange. It is imperative we share what we know to inform the public policy discussion both at the state and federal level. I can't wait to get started."

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers and payers manage and exchange of clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and as a 10-time KLAS winner, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 200 EHRs, 200,000 providers, 35,000 practices, and 900 hospitals while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

Press contact information:
Stephanie Kindlick
MRO
(610) 994-7500, ext. 1353
[email protected]

SOURCE MRO

