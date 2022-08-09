MRO Announces Nathan Eastman as New CFO

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, Corp. (MRO), the leading clinical data release platform in healthcare, announced that Nathan Eastman has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. A longtime healthcare technology and clinical data executive, Eastman brings more than 25 years of experience driving business growth and transformation and building world-class finance and administrative organizations. Eastman will succeed current CFO, Peter Schmitt, who is retiring after joining MRO as CFO and President in 2015 and is credited with helping drive its business growth and evolution into a market leader in clinical data release. Schmitt will remain with MRO the balance of 2022 to ensure a successful transition.

Eastman has extensive experience leading all aspects of the finance function, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and legal and corporate strategy in both public and private environments. Most recently, Eastman was CFO of Availity, LLC, an integrated healthcare technology company that leverages its digital information network to improve care coordination and patient outcomes, and increase financial and operating efficiencies for payers and providers. Prior to Availity, Eastman was CFO at Inovalon, Inc., a leading healthcare data connectivity and clinical analytics company. Eastman began his career in various finance roles at Express Scripts, Inc. and PWC, LLP.

"We are thrilled Nate is joining the MRO team and bringing his deep expertise in clinical data, healthcare technology and provider-payer connectivity. Nate has the depth and breadth of experience to help us continue to innovate, drive client success and deliver strong growth," said Jason Brown, MRO CEO. "On behalf of MRO, I would also like to congratulate Peter Schmitt on his retirement. We are grateful for Peter's contributions to MRO and the release of information industry broadly. He has been an impactful leader and steward of MRO, helping deliver industry leading results for our clients over many years."

"I am excited to be joining MRO at such a transformational moment," said Eastman. "The process to acquire, ingest, curate and release clinical data is just getting more complex. MRO sits at the epicenter of these industry challenges and is uniquely positioned to assist providers, payers and other third-party requesters of clinical data through innovation, technology, and best in class operational performance. I look forward to joining Jason and the MRO leadership team in serving our clients and the healthcare industry more broadly."

MRO is supported by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth oriented private equity firm focused on building franchise companies in healthcare.

About MRO

MRO, a leading clinical data release platform and the KLAS-rated No. 1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant, and efficient exchange of clinical information. As a single source technology and service provider for health systems and providers, MRO's EMR integration, workflow and clinical data solutions improve clinical and financial outcomes requiring extraction and interoperability of medical records, structured and unstructured data. These solutions support enterprise-wide applications, including quality measurement and reporting, payer-provider interoperability, clinical denial audit management, clinical registries, release of information, and more. Through innovation, emerging technologies, and deep domain expertise, MRO is connecting over 200 EHR and practice management systems, extracting more than 10,200 clinical data elements, and engaging nearly 200,000 providers, securely, efficiently, and compliantly. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

