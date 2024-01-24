MRO Is Among Latest to Earn Validated Data Stream Designations in NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program, For Third Time

Validated Data Streams Promote Trust, Support Value-Based Contracting, Ease Quality Measurement Loads

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, Corp. (MRO), the leading clinical data exchange company in healthcare, announced today that it has earned the Validated Data Stream designation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program. It is part of the latest NCQA cohort to earn the NCQA validation.

"MRO is excited to earn data stream validations for a third time and to continue providing clinical data directly sourced from multiple EHRs, with proven accuracy, helping our provider and health plan partners save time and money during HEDIS reporting," says Jason Brown, CEO at MRO. "Within our payer solutions we are enabling core health plan capabilities and improving functional operations through interoperable data connectivity across provider networks. This validation process removes administrative burdens for both payers and their networked providers and shows our organization's commitment to data quality."

Data streams that earn validation undergo a rigorous, end-to-end look at the quality and integrity of data and the procedures used to manage and safeguard it. From ingestion at primary sources through transmission to end users, validated data streams adhere to NCQA process, system and data standards.

Seen as a vital, early step in achieving NCQA's vision of a digital measurement ecosystem, validated data flows also improve the efficiency of today's quality measurement processes. Uniquely accepted as standard supplemental data in HEDIS audits, no primary source verification is required for HEDIS reporting when health plans report data from Data Aggregator Validation validated sources.

In addition to passing 100 percent of the most recent cluster in the NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program, MRO has received a HEDIS Allowable Adjustment Certification from NCQA for 18 HEDIS measures. This certification ensures that vendors have expertise and capabilities to calculate HEDIS Measures accurately, providing many benefits to clients.

"CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) congratulates MRO on this certification. We look forward to seeing how the designation impacts use cases across our enterprise as we advance clinical data exchange in our network," said Piyush Khanna, VP for Clinical Services at CareFirst, one of the country's largest not-for-profit healthcare organizations.

For more information on NCQA validation, please click here. FIGmd, an MRO company, is listed as the entity earning the Validated Data Stream designation on the NCQA directory.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers, and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers and payers manage and exchange clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and as a 10-time KLAS winner, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 200 EHRs, 120,000 providers, 35,000 practices, and 1,000 hospitals and health systems while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

