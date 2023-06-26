MRO Launches New Solution to Innovate Clinical Data Exchange Between Providers and Payers

News provided by

MRO

26 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Payer Exchange reduces administrative burdens for providers and payers during risk adjustment and other reviews while closing costly reporting gaps.

NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corp., a clinical data exchange company, officially launched a new technology solution at HFMA Annual Conference 2023 held at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee. Payer Exchange supports both providers and payers as they navigate the rising volumes of medical records and clinical data needed to meet risk adjustment and other mandatory reviews and reporting.

By digitizing and automating the patient information request and fulfillment process between providers and payers, MRO removes manual burdens and reduces payer/provider friction. Payer Exchange automates the labor-intensive work previously performed by hospital staff to streamline workflows.

"MRO's Payer Exchange solution builds on our Best in KLAS Release of Information (ROI) technology, services and 20-year legacy of supporting providers across their full scope of ROI needs," said Jason Brown, CEO, MRO Corp. "The solution is purpose built for providers performing ROI in-house, but who need help managing the growing demand from payers for high quality and timely clinical data in a consumable format."

Payer Exchange automates four critical steps through secure, electronic connections:

  • Requests are digitized, with specific data requirements tagged, and communicated directly to the provider organization's EHRs and other systems.
  • Automated chart retrieval is performed at scale, leveraging modern HL7 FHIR APIs and MRO's Enterprise Connector.
  • Specific requested data is intelligently pulled to fulfill the request—from over 200+ EHRs.
  • Developer sandbox is available for requester IT teams to review API specifications and test payloads.

"Beyond digitizing the process, we also uphold patient privacy and data quality and ensure risk adjustment premium accuracy," said Mo Weitnauer, Chief Product Officer, MRO Corp. "Both providers and payers receive full transparency into requesters, request turnaround times, patient match rates, and chart request project status to improve communications."

To learn more about MRO's new Payer Exchange solution, visit Booth #213 at the HFMA Annual Conference 2023.

About MRO
MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers manage and release clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and as a 10-time KLAS winner, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 200 EHRs, 200,000 providers, 35,000 practices, and 900 hospitals while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.   

Press contact information:
Stephanie Kindlick
MRO
(610) 994-7500, ext. 1353
[email protected]

SOURCE MRO

